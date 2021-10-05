Shilpa Shetty Spotted All Smiles for the First Time After Raj Kundra's Bail

After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was granted bail and walked out from jail last month in the porn films case, the actress was spotted in the city for the first time, all smiles, waving at the photographers. Shilpa sported a black T-shirt and checkered skirt with white sneakers.

Raj was granted bail by a magistrate court after he was arrested two months ago for allegedly making pornographic content and sharing then over mobile applications. Naturally, these two months have been extremely tough on the Bollywood actress who often took to social media to share encouraging posts. Shilpa also resumed working a couple of weeks following Raj’ arrest, after keeping a low profile.

Minutes after Kundra’s release from the prison, Shilpa Shetty shared a motivational post on her Instagram account. She wrote about “moments that push you to the ground" and standing back up with “renewed determination and motivation" in the post on Tuesday.

Shilpa resumed work in August and is one of the judges on Super Dancer 4. The actress made a comeback to movies after over a decade with the recently-released comedy, Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan. The film has been streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since July 23. Next, she will star in the upcoming action romantic comedy Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan.

