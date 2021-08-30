Shilpa Shetty Spotted With Daughter Samisha Outside Juhu Residence

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty‘s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai police crime branch in a case related to pornography. And amid all the tensions and issues, the actor is trying to return to her routine life. On Saturday, Shilpa was seen with her daughter Samisha, outside her Juhu residence, headed to her car. Paparazzi took their photos and videos at this time.

The pictures and videos are going viral on social media. The actor could be seen taking it all positively and smiling at the Paparazzi. She was wearing a casual outfit — loose blue denim paired with a white oversized sweatshirt and sneakers. Daughter Samisha, on the other hand, looked adorable in a light pink frock and white pyjamas. A pink bow in her hair added cuteness.

Recently, Shilpa returned in her role as the judge on the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. In some of the pictures shared on social media, the actor was seen wearing a floral print saree as she came out of her vanity van and headed straight to the set of the show. She even shook hands with a photographer. Shilpa is once again active on social media and has been sharing her photos and videos as well.

Meanwhile, her husband Raj Kundra is still in jail after being arrested last month for allegedly making and streaming porn videos. He has been accused of making and streaming porn content through an app called Hotshots.

