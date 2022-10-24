CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Inside Shilpa Shetty's Star-Studded Diwali Bash With Sister Shamita, Sonu Sood, Ritesh-Genelia and Others

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: October 24, 2022, 13:52 IST

Mumbai, India

Shilpa Shetty hosted a Diwali party for her industry friends. (Photos: Viral Bhayani and Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty hosted a Diwali party for her industry friends. (Photos: Viral Bhayani and Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party was a star-studded event which was attended by several celebrities including Sonu Sood and others.

Diwali fever has gripped the nation and Bollywood is no different. Our favourite actors are busy attending mega Diwali bashes one after the other. After Manish Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and Anand Pandit, Shilpa Shetty also hosted a Diwali party at her residence on Sunday night. Needless to say, it was a star-studded event which was attended by several celebrities.

From Shilpa and Shamita’s Rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia to Sonu Sood, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, several celebrities were snapped as they arrived for the party. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita also graced the party with her actor-husband Aayush Sharma.

For the gala night, Shilpa Shetty wore a stunning pink saree. She opted for glam makeup and accessorised her look with beautiful pink and white earrings. Needless to say, the actress looked the prettiest. On the other hand, her sister Shamita sported a black and golden outfit which she accessorised with golden jewellery. The Sharara girl looked gorgeous as ever. In one of the videos that surfaced on social media, Shilpa was seen distributing sweets to paps also.

Rajiv Adatia shared several pictures from the party on his Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, he was seen posing with the party host Shilpa Shetty. In another photo, he was seen twinning in black with Shamita. For one of the photos, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame also posed with Sonu Sood.

Rajiv Adatia shares inside pictures from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. (Photo: Instagram)
Rajiv Adatia shares inside pictures from Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party. (Photo: Instagram)
Shamita Shetty drops a picture with her rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. (Photo: Instagram)
Shamita Shetty drops a picture with her rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia from Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party. (Photo: Instagram)
Rajiv Adatia poses with Sonu Sood as they twin in black outfits. (Photo: Instagram)
Rajiv Adatia poses with Sonu Sood as they twin in black outfits. (Photo: Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty’s web show Indian Police Force.

first published:October 24, 2022, 13:52 IST
last updated:October 24, 2022, 13:52 IST