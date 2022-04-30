Shilpa Shetty Stuns with Her Killer Moves On Sunanda Sharma’s Saadi Yaad; Fans Dub Her ‘Dancing Queen’

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. The actress who is a mother of two kids often makes the headlines for flaunting her sexy curves in stunning outfits. An avid social media user, Shilpa Shetty likes to be connected with her fans by posting intriguing pictures and videos on social media. She often treats her huge fan following to amusing posts. Maintaining the trajectory, the Dhadkan actress took to Instagram on Saturday and channeled her weekend mood in a fun video grooving on Sunanda Sharma’s song Saadi Yaad.

In the video posted by the Apne actress we see Shilpa looking stunning as she dons a mustard yellow crop top and a pair of green pants. Showcasing her toned abs in the body hugging top, Shilpa looks ravishing with her long curly strands open. Grooving to the peppy beats of Punjabi singer Saadi Yaad, Shilpa delivers an enjoyable performance in her vanity van. The actress seems to enjoy the hit number, as her happy facial expressions show her rather goofy mood.

Taking to the captions, Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, “Dance is the hidden language of the soul.”- Martha Graham♥️ .…Vanity diaries… Dancing through life💃🏻."

In the captions, she also sent greetings for International Dance Day, which falls on 29 April every year. The idea behind celebrating the day is to encourage participation and educate people across the world about different dance forms – such as tap dance, belly dance, ballet, and the popular Indian forms like Bharatnatyam and Kathakali. Earlier on Friday, Karisma Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani channelled their love for dance by posting videos of their performances.

Soon after the video hit Instagram, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they showered love on their favourite actress and dubbed her the “dancing queen."

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shilpa, who was last seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2, is currently shooting for Sukhee. In fact, she is often seen giving a glimpse of her on-set fun which has got the fans excited about Sukhee.

