Shilpa Shetty Talks About Creating 'Willpower' in New Instagram Post, See Video

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty takes her fitness regime very seriously and a glance through her social media handle can prove that. On Monday, she shared a video of her working out in the gym and shared a motivational note along with it. In the video, she can be seen perfecting a seemingly tough workout routine as she works with heavy gym equipment. She talked about creating willpower instead of finding it.

Her post read, “You Don’t Find Will Power, You Create It!” It continued, “When you put your heart and mind to something, anything is possible. I’d been aiming to achieve this for a while now, and it has finally happened. It may look easy, but the 20-kg weighted squat is no mean feat! It helps strengthen the glutes, thighs, hamstring, calves, core, knee joints, and lower back. It’s also helps burn fat. A great start to the day and week! 💪"

Take a look at the video:

On Sunday, the Life in a Metro actress shared a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth celebrations. She took to Instagram Stories to share a video of a basket of goodies sent by her husband Raj Kundra’s mother. She posted the clip along with a ‘Happy Karwa Chauth’ sticker. “That’s my sargi from my mum-in-law. Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone,” she could be heard saying.

In another instance, Shilpa shared her look for the occasion on social media. She can be seen wearing a red salwar and red bangles and completes her look with sindoor on the forehead and mangalsutra. She captioned her post, “Wishing you all a happy Karvachauth and happy fasting ladies. May you and yours be blessed with health, protection and abundance always (sic)."

Read: Shilpa Shetty Shares Glimpse of Her Karwa Chauth Celebrations with Sargi from Raj Kundra’s Mother

Earlier in September, ]Kundra secured bail in the porn films case after spending 60 days in jail. He and his associates have been accused of creating and publishing porn films through various apps. The porn case was busted by Malwani police in Malad west after raiding a bungalow where the pornographic content was being shot in a bungalow, and the FIR was lodged on February 5, against five accused.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently judging the dance reality show India’s Got Talent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.