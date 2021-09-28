Shilpa Shetty Talks About Helping Others in Need, See Her Latest Instagram Post

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty often takes to her Instagram Stories section to share motivational quotes and the most recent one shared by her talked about helping people. Shilpa and her family are going through a rough phase following her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest two months back. However, the businessman has been granted bail in the alleged pornography case he had been arrested in. The actress has been sharing cryptic motivational quotes since his arrest.

Her recent post is a quote by American novelist EW Howe that reads, “When a friend is in trouble, don’t annoy him by asking if there is anything you can do. Think up something appropriate and do it."

As a caption, she wrote, “think of how to help."

Prior to this, she had posted about recovering from difficult times. She share an excerpt from a book that talked about recovering. The quote read, “We’ve all heard that suffering makes us stronger that we learn from our difficulties. This may be true, but not in the simple way we might think. Difficult times don’t make us better; working through difficult times does. Suffering can force us to draw on strengths we never knew we had. Discovering these hidden strengths can then help us cope should difficult times come again. I hate bad times as much as anyone does, but I know I’m strong enough to get through them and recover from them.”

Minutes after Kundra’s release from the prison, Shilpa Shetty shared a motivational post on her Instagram account. She wrote about “moments that push you to the ground" and standing back up with “renewed determination and motivation" in the post on Tuesday.

Also Read: When Shilpa Shetty was Questioned About Husband Raj Kundra, She Asked, ‘Do I Look Like Him?’

Shilpa Shetty resumed work in August and is one of the judges on Super Dancer 4. The actress made a comeback to movies after over a decade with the recently-released comedy, Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan. The film has been streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since July 23. Next, she will star in the upcoming action romantic comedy Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here