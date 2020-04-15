Shilpa Shetty Thinks the Number 15 is Lucky for Her, Find Out Why

Shilpa Shetty thinks the number 15 is really lucky for her. Her daughter Samisha was born on the 15th of February this year, and completed two months on April 15. On the same day, the actress achieved 15 million followers on TikTok.

Shilpa posted a video of her with Samisha to celebrate the milestone and tell her followers why she thinks 15 is lucky for her. In the video, we can see the actress sitting on swing with her daughter who is dressed in a cute baby outfit.

"Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now❤️! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come," Shilpa wrote on Instagram.

In February Shilpa had announced the birth of her daughter Samisha with a social media post, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house."

