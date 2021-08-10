Shilpa Shetty To Do Facebook Live For Covid-19 Fundraiser On August 15

Actress Shilpa Shetty is expected to make her first public appearance on August 15 since her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest on July 19 in the pornography case. Shilpa could virtually join more than 100 major stars and icons including AR Rahman, Sonu Sood, Rajkumar Hirani, and Saif Ali Khan for a Covid-19 fundraiser, reported Hindustan Times.

The three-hour-long virtual event titled ‘We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods’ will take place on Independence Day. The World We Want (WWW), a London-based global organization working towards achieving United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The event will be hosted by actor Rajkummar Rao and will feature world icons such as Steven Speilberg, Ed Sheeran, and Mick Jagger along with Bollywood stars such as Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar and Dia Mirza among others.

Shilpa is also one among the celebrities who are expected to raise Rs 25 crore from the event.

The proceeds from the Indepence Day event will be used to provide crucial Covid-19 medical supplies like ventilators, oxygen concentrators, cylinders and essential medicines across India. The donations will also be used to rebuild livelihoods and long-term public recovery as part of the post Covid-19 relief.

Meanwhile, Shilpa broke her silence on husband Raj Kundra last week through an Instagram post where she urged the people and the media to respect her privacy.

“The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well,” the 46-year-old said in a statement posted on Instagram on August 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa added that she has not made any public comment on the arrest of her husband and will not do so since the case is subjudice. While appealing to people not to attribute any false quote on her behalf, she also requested that her family’s right to privacy be respected.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here