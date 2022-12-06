Shilpa Shetty to Juhi Chawla, B-Town Divas Who Fell In Love With Businessmen

When it comes to Bollywood divas and their marriages, everyone assumes that the tinsel town beauties will marry an actor or someone from the industry. While many actresses marry movie stars or others from the entertainment industry, there are a few who tied the knot with businessmen.

Here, we have combined a list of Tinsel town divas who got married to some Richie Rich from the business world.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra, a London-based businessman, first met during a business meeting to promote Shilpa’s perfume brand, S2. But, from “just friends," they quickly became lovebirds. Raj was drawn to Shilpa’s simplicity.

In an interview with Filmfare magazine, Raj said, “It was love at first sight. From the moment I saw her, I knew I’d love her to be my life partner. She’s got an angelic side to her. Her homely side grew on me as I got to know her.”

Esha Deol

Once Esha snapped Bharat’s hand when he tried to hold it. For the next 10 years, they didn’t speak a single word! But Cupid and love know no bounds. Esha followed in the footsteps of her parents, Hema Malini and Dharmendra, and Bharat followed in the footsteps of his father, becoming a wealthy businessman. Bharat is a diamond merchant and the owner of R.G. Bangle Pvt. Ltd. Finally, in 2012, the couple tied the knot. On August 24, 2017, during Esha’s godh bharai, the couple remarried.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, a Bollywood fashionista, married her long-term millionaire businessman beau, Anand Ahuja, on May 8, 2018. Anand is the managing director of Shahi Exports and is the owner of two brands: Bhane and VegNonVeg. Anand also owns a property valued at Rs 3000 crores. According to reports, Sonam and Anand recently purchased an apartment in London’s Notting Hill, where they plan to relocate soon.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla, a former Miss India and Bollywood star, married England-based industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. The couple co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders of the Indian Premier League with Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. Jay and Juhi have two children: Jahnavi Mehta, a daughter, and Arjun Mehta, a son.

Celina Jaitley:

Celina Jaitly’s secret marriage to Dubai-based hotelier Peter Haag surprised everyone. The actress met the hotelier for the first time in Dubai through a mutual friend and was immediately drawn to him.

