Shilpa Shetty to Lose Whopping Amount as Salary from Super Dancer 4

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the judges on the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, has skipped the shoot for the show for couple of days ever since businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested in the pornography case. She is going to face financial loss of around Rs 2 crore due to her absence from the show. According to the sources, Shilpa is among the highest paid judges on the reality show with a pay band of Rs 18-22 lakhs per episode. With two episodes being aired every week, the actress will face a loss of around Rs 2 crores for remaining absent for couple of weeks. As the Raj Kundra pornography case is getting murkier with new twists and revelations every day, there are chances that case might get prolonged forcing the actress to remain away from the shoot for a longer.

Related: Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Case is Subjudice, Please Stop Attributing False Quotes on My Behalf

However, in the absence of Shilpa Shetty, Karishma Kapoor was invited as a guest judge for one episode, and in the upcoming episode actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife and actress Genelia Deshmukh will be seen as special guest judges as Shilpa’s replacement. As per the relevant sources, the channel has taken any decision to remove Shilpa permanently from the show.

In fact, the sources have said Shilpa is expected to start shooting for the show in a month’s time once the case settles down.

Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 on several charges in a pornography case. Raj Kundra has been accused of allegedly making adult content and releasing them on his app called Hotshots. Meanwhile, Kundra is in judicial custody. Shilpa Shetty’s involvement in the case has also been investigated by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. She was questioned twice by the police but they did not find any evidence about her involvement in the case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here