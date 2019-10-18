Shilpa Shetty to Nusrat Jahan, Here's How Bollywood Celebrated Karwa Chauth 2019

October 17 was a day for Hindu married women to get decked up in their best attire and observe the fast of Karwa Chauth. From dangling accessories to bright clothes, everyone put up their best to celebrate the day with their husbands.

As a number of Bollywood actresses who observed fast for their husbands on Karwa Chauth captured the moment and post in on Instagram. Dhadkan actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to the social media handle to share pictures with the moon and her moon. She captioned it, “No marriage is perfect...It is a union of two imperfect souls who with a little thoughtfulness, patience and love...add a lot of life to the number of years ,they live as partners Thankyou @rajkundra9 for fasting with me every year… our 10th year... Falling more in love with you…”

Raveena Tandon, also shared her pooja pictures with husband Anil Thadani. She captioned, “Some fast for the gods that they have never seen or met. For me, the holiest, purest, is the prayers for the living souls, my parents, my husband my family, who enrich my life everyday with love happiness…”

She celebrated the festival with Sunita Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and other friends, and also shared a glimpse of all the ladies.

Actress Preity Zinta, who is currently in Shimla, wrote a loving post on how she is learning to be a bit American as her husband is learning to be Indian. She wrote, “Happy karva chauth to all the couples out there… I’m grateful to my better half for indulging me by participating in everything that matters to me even though he doesn’t always understand our 1000 Indian traditions including Karva chauth. Just as he becomes a little Indian every day I become a little American & together we strive to love & respect each other and our belief systems.”

Other celebrities also joined the league and posted pictures from their special day. Here are some of them:

