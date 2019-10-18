Shilpa Shetty to Nusrat Jahan, Here's How Bollywood Celebrated Karwa Chauth 2019
Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others took to Twitter to share pictures from their Karwa Chauth celebration.
Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others took to Twitter to share pictures from their Karwa Chauth celebration.
October 17 was a day for Hindu married women to get decked up in their best attire and observe the fast of Karwa Chauth. From dangling accessories to bright clothes, everyone put up their best to celebrate the day with their husbands.
As a number of Bollywood actresses who observed fast for their husbands on Karwa Chauth captured the moment and post in on Instagram. Dhadkan actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to the social media handle to share pictures with the moon and her moon. She captioned it, “No marriage is perfect...It is a union of two imperfect souls who with a little thoughtfulness, patience and love...add a lot of life to the number of years ,they live as partners Thankyou @rajkundra9 for fasting with me every year… our 10th year... Falling more in love with you…”
Raveena Tandon, also shared her pooja pictures with husband Anil Thadani. She captioned, “Some fast for the gods that they have never seen or met. For me, the holiest, purest, is the prayers for the living souls, my parents, my husband my family, who enrich my life everyday with love happiness…”
She celebrated the festival with Sunita Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and other friends, and also shared a glimpse of all the ladies.
Actress Preity Zinta, who is currently in Shimla, wrote a loving post on how she is learning to be a bit American as her husband is learning to be Indian. She wrote, “Happy karva chauth to all the couples out there… I’m grateful to my better half for indulging me by participating in everything that matters to me even though he doesn’t always understand our 1000 Indian traditions including Karva chauth. Just as he becomes a little Indian every day I become a little American & together we strive to love & respect each other and our belief systems.”
Other celebrities also joined the league and posted pictures from their special day. Here are some of them:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jennifer Aniston Finally Reveals What's Cooking Between 'Friends' Couple Rachel and Ross
- Video of Man Dancing With Two Guns Goes Viral, Uttarakhand Police to Investigate Case
- Lebanon Thought Charging For WhatsApp is a Good Idea, But Citizens Vented Their Anger
- Alexa, Pay my Mobile Bill: India Gets Amazon Pay And Alexa Payments Feature First
- FASTag Will Soon be Mandatory For Your Car: This is How The Digital Payment Tag Works