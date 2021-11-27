Shilpa Shetty to Perform in Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour in Riyadh: Reports

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan announced his Da-Bangg tour and it is known that actress Shilpa Shetty will be a part of it. The actor’s tour will commence on December 10 in Riyadh. As per a recent report in ETimes, Shila will be a part of the performances. Both the actors have shared the screen space in films like Auzaar, Phir Milenge and Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar. They have hosted shows and events as well before.

Other celebrities who will reportedly be a part of it are Jacqueline Fernandez, Saaie Manjrekar and actor-comedian Sunil Grover, singer Guru Randhawa and Katrina Kaif. The actors are supposed to perform in front of live audiences.

However, Katrina’s wedding date with Vicky Kaushal will be a deciding factor on whether the actress will be able to grace the show. It’s being reported that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently released his film Antim, which has been getting rave reviews for the actor’s performance. The film also has his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Varun Dhawan in a cameo role.

Shilpa Shetty on the other hand has recently wound up the shooting of Super Dancer 4 as a judge and is all set to be on the judging panel of India’s Got Talent. She was last seen in the film Hungama 2.

