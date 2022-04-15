Shilpa Shetty to Tejasswi Prakash, These Stars Live Life Queen Size

The entertainment industry is known for its flamboyance, and the glamorous stars live their life very lavishly. Since these stars are the closest thing to royalty, opulence and extravagance are the defining traits of their lifestyle.

Apart from their immense talent and fame, fans are also interested in knowing more about the luxurious life of these stars. We take a look at the opulent lifestyle of some of the famous stars of the entertainment industry.

Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana got immense fame from Bigg Boss 13. Her fans are often impressed with her stylish airport looks. Himanshi is known for her affinity with designer handbags. She is regularly seen flaunting handbags of brands like Gucci and Christian Dior.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash of Naagin fame became a household name after winning Season 15 of Big Boss. After her win, Tejasswi wanted to buy her dream car. Earlier this year, Tejasswi bought an Audi Q7. The car is priced at around Rs 1 crore.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin of Big Boss 14 fame is known for her flamboyance and fashion. Jasmin owns several expensive designer handbags of brands like Louis Vuitton. Recently, Jasmin’s boyfriend gifted her Louis Vuitton sneakers.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy became a household name after starring in Naagin. Mouni got married to Suraj Nambiar recently. On Valentine’s Day, Suraj gifted her gorgeous wife not one but four diamond rings. Mouni later flaunted her rings on Instagram.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra is known for his chocolate boy looks. Along with his good looks, Karan also owns several expensive cars. Among his fleet of cars, the most expensive one is a Range Rover Sports SVR. The SUV costs over Rs 2 crore.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is a prominent name in the entertainment industry. The diva is married to millionaire Raj Kundra. The couple has an opulent lifestyle and are proud owners of several expensive cars. The couple even has a private jet.

