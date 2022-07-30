Shilpa Shetty Visits Banke Bihari in Mathura, Thanks Hema Malini for Special Arrangement

Shilpa Shetty is one star who often takes some time off to visit holy places all across India. Following her expedition, she recently reached the Banke Bihari temple and Prem Mandir in Mathura to seek the blessing of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radhe. It was the veteran actor and Bollywood’s dream girl Hema Malini, who seemingly made special arrangements for this religious visit of Shilpa Shetty.

On Saturday afternoon, the Dhadkan star took to Instagram to give fans a visual tour of her holy visit, leaving them extremely happy. In the reel video, Shilpa Shetty can be seen surrounded by armed police officers as she enters the temple. She also waves at the camera.

During aarti, Shilpa Shetty continues to chant ‘Radhe Radhe’ along with her fellow devotees. A montage at the end of the short clip sees the Bollywood actress lifting her hands up along with devotees for a happy picture. While sharing the new reel video, Shilpa stated that it is our rich culture that sets India apart from the rest of the world.

She said, “Our ethos and deep-rooted cultural heritage are what set us apart from the world. Always wanted to visit the Banke Bihari Mandir and Prem Mandir in Mathura… dream was fulfilled! Thank you so much, Hema Malini ji, for making it happen so beautifully. Incredible India… a must-visit. Spiritually enriched.” Take a look at the video below:

For the holy visit, Shilpa Shetty opted for a green salwar suit with its dupatta draped in modern style. The plain ensemble features eccentric borderwork all across the designer wear. A statement necklace and bangles were used as an accessory, meanwhile, a massive tilak on her forehead completed her entire look.

In terms of work, it was last year when Shilpa Shetty made her comeback to Bollywood almost after a 13-year-long hiatus with Hungama 2. Post this, she starred alongside Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani in Nikamma. Shilpa Shetty continues to make headlines for judging several reality TV shows including Super Dancer, India’s Got Talent, and more. She is currently gearing up to feature alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty-directed web series Indian Police Force. The upcoming web show will feature 8 episodes and will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here