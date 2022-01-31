Shilpa Shetty Warns Paparazzi 'Not So Close' As She Picks Samisha From School, Raj Kundra Gives Cameras A Miss

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were spotted outside their daughter Samisha’s play school in Mumbai on Monday. Shilpa was seen wearing a white T-shirt topped with a blue shirt. She completed her OOTD with a pair of denim pants. While Shilpa stepped out of the car and picked up her daughter from the school, Raj chose to stay clear of the paparazzi gathered outside the school.

As soon as Shilpa and Samisha walked out of the premises, Shilpa warned the paparazzi to maintain social distancing. “Itna paas nahi, itna paas nahi (not so close, not so close)," she warned as she made her way to the car. The paparazzi requested Shilpa to pose with Raj for a picture. However, she waved the cameramen goodbye and left.

Raj has been staying away from the spotlight since he was embroiled in the porn-related case last July, which rocked the country. Raj was accused of producing and streaming adult videos. He was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He was arrested on July 19 and after almost two months, on September 20, a Mumbai magistrate court had granted him bail.

Shilpa has not shared her stance on the arrest. However, she issued a statement in which she called herself a ‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen.’ Shilpa added that she was being objected to ‘unwarranted aspersions’ cast on her by the media and others, and urged everyone to respect her family’s privacy for the sake of her kids Viaan and Samisha.

Raj and Shilpa have made a couple of appearances together since. They were first seen together after the arrest in Himachal Pradesh, where they visited a temple and holidayed with their children. They also visited Shirdi Sai Baba temple to take his blessings.

