Shilpa Shetty Welcomes Home Her 'Tunki' Shamita Shetty Post Bigg Boss OTT

Actress Shamita Shetty, who emerged as the second runner-up of first digital version of Bigg Boss, was welcomed home by sister, actress Shilpa Shetty. On Sunday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share three adorable pictures with Shamita. “And my Tunki is back yaaay ♥️♥️ You not gonna be able to get out of this tight SQUEEZE @shamitashetty_official. Welcome home ♥️ #sisterlove #sister #bosslady #sistersquad (sic)," she wrote alongside the pictures.

Shilpa earlier praised Shamita’s efforts inside the Bigg Boss house. She captioned her post, “My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I’m such a proud sister. Her honesty and dignity through this journey inside the #BiggBoss house makes me happy to see her come into her own. You are already MY winner my darling ♥️Hope you all make her the BIGG BOSS winner, #InstaFam (sic)."

On the Raksha Bandhan special episode, too, Shilpa had sent a video message to Shamita, reminding her of the strong bond they share as siblings. Shamita entered Bigg Boss OTT as a surprise contestant, amid troubling times for the family. Shilpa’s husband is currently in custody after being arrested on charges of making and distributing pornographic films via apps.

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal won the Bigg Boss OTT title and took home the cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

