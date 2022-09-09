Shilpa Shetty Wishes Raj Kundra 'More Protection' on His Birthday, Says 'I'm Thankful You're...'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has penned a heartfelt birthday note to her husband Raj Kundra. Shilpa, who has been by Raj’s side through all thick and thin, has said she is “thankful” that Raj is her husband.

Shilpa shared a beautiful video featuring some unseen pictures of her family enjoying happy times together. In one of the photos, Raj is seen holding his son Viaan Raj Kundra. While in another photo, he is seen playing with his daughter Samisha poolside. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote: “For a million memories to cherish, For all our happy days, For a family to call ‘mine’, For your loving and goofy ways… I’m thankful that you’re my bestest friend, the father of my children, my love, and my strength. Happy birthday, my Cookie. Here’s wishing you more strength, health, protection, and all in abundance… always.”

Recently, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture-perfect family photo ahead of Ganesh Visarjan. To bid adieu to Bappa, Shilpa Shetty’s family took the twinning game a notch higher in similar floral outfits. While the actress opted for a sharara suit, daughter Shamisha wore an ethnic kurta set. Meanwhile, husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan chose similar ethnic traditional kurta paired with white trousers.

Shilpa Shetty tied the knot with Raj Kundra in a lavish ceremony in Khandala on November 22, 2009. The actress got married in a traditional Mangalorean ceremony at businesswoman Kiran Bawa’s villa in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. The actress gave birth to their son in suburban Khar on May 21, 2012. The couple was blessed with their second child, a daughter, through surrogacy in February 2020. They named her Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here