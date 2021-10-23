Shilpa Shetty with Her Mother and Children Leaves for Alibaug; See Pics

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who was recently seen judging dance reality show Super Dancer 4, was spotted today in the city, at Gateway of India, with her mother Sunanda Shetty and children Viaan and Samisha leaving for Alibaug. Shilpa sported a short blue dress and carried Samisha in her arms, while Sunanda wore a purple salwar suit and Viaan was seen in a white T-shirt and denim shorts.

Meanwhile, Shilpa and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra slapped Rs 50 crore defamation case against Sherlyn Chopra days after she filed an FIR against the businessman in Mumbai. In the notice, the couple also dismissed Sherlyn’s allegations about sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. According to reports, the actor-model filed a police complaint on October 14.

Raj has been mired in a pornography racket case. He is being investigated for his connection to applications that created content that has been alleged to be pornographic in nature. Raj, in his defense, has reportedly said that it is simply adult content.

Since Raj’s arrest, Sherlyn has made several comments stating that Shilpa was aware of the pornographic content that her husband was allegedly producing and circulating through his apps. Shilpa, on her behalf, has denied involvement or knowledge of Raj’s businesses in an official statement to the authorities. Raj is out on bail now.

