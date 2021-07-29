Shilpa Shetty Won't Do Something Like That At All, Says Hungama 2 Producer on Raj Kundra Porn Case

Shilpa Shetty’s Hungama 2 producer Ratan Jain has come out in support of the actress, whose husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was arrested earlier this month for his alleged involvement in a porn racket. Ratan Jain and Shilpa Shetty have previously worked together in Dhadkan and Hathyar.

In an interview with ETimes, the producer said that he was unsure about how much knowledge Shilpa had about her husband’s business, and as far as he could tell, she wouldn’t be involved in something like that at all.

“As much as I know Shilpa, she will not do something like that at all. I can’t really say, how much did she really know about her husband’s business, but I don’t think she was involved in it. Any family person should not do this kind of work and jitna main Shilpa ko jaanta hoon woh aisa kaam nahi karegi (I am sure Shilpa will not get involved in anything like this). But, having said that, one has to leave it to agencies that are investigating the case," Jain said.

Last week, Shilpa Shetty Kundra had urged her fans to watch “Hungama 2" and not let the film “suffer" in the wake of her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest. Shetty, whose comeback film “Hungama 2" released on the steaming platform Disney + Hotstar on July 23, said the Priyadarshan-directed comedy is a result of “relentless" hard work of the entire team and should not suffer.

According to the police, there were several WhatsApp chats that revealed that Shilpa’s husband was involved in the financial dealings of an app and its contents. The police also said three women have come forward with complaints in the case, saying they were “forced to act in pornographic movies."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here