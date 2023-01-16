Shilpa Shetty's 'Bird-Dog' Workout is All the Motivation You Need to Beat Monday Blues

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always been a fitness enthusiast. She is well-known for her fitness routines and diet-conscious plans. Her Instagram account is a treat for all of her followers. She frequently posts excerpts from her fitness routine which includes yoga, stretches, and occasionally even cardio. Recently, The actress posted a reel demonstrating an important yoga pose and explaining its benefits.

In the reel, she is seen practising an easy yoga pose known as the bird-dog pose, which she claims can be easily done at home. She also shared about its benefits and what to keep in mind while doing the asana. Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the caption wrote, “No excuses even while I’m on set, training continues.”

Talking about the benefits of her new routine she elaborated, “This routine is called ‘Bird-Dog’. It strengthens the core, glutes, shoulders, and arms. It works on improving balance.”

Shilpa Shetty even explained how to perform this particular asana. “Raise opposite arm and leg (right arm with left leg & vice versa) just parallel to the floor. Ensure you keep the core tight so as to not lose balance. Hold for a second, then change. Move your limbs up & down for 5 counts, and then switch. Make sure you do not tilt your pelvis to any one side. Pelvis should be neutral.”

She further added to get the form right, ensure you are in a quadruped position with your hands exactly under the armpits, knees under the hips, the core is tight, the back is neutral, the chin is tucked in, and your neck is aligned with the back.

A few days back, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared another routine on her Instagram handle. She was seen working out on a rowing machine; the routine appeared to focus on her chest, back, arms, abs, calves, glutes, and quads. She also described the several health advantages of her training regimen in the video. “Some days are slow, but you have to keep rowing! It actually is a full-body workout," read the caption of her post.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra most recently appeared in the movie Nikamma with Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. She will soon be seen in Indian Police Force, the online series by director Rohit Shetty. She will be seen with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The release date for the series has not yet been made public. She is also working on a movie called Sukhee.

