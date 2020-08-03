Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha Celebrates First Rakhi with Brother Viaan Raj, See Pic

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha celebrated her first Raksha Bandhan with elder brother Viaan-Raj on Monday. Shilpa and Raj had announced the birth of their baby girl Samisha on February 15 via a social media post.

On the occasion of Rakhi, Shilpa posted an adorable image of how her daughter and son observed the festival. She wrote, "Today and this moment is sooo special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhshabandhan. They say, 'our siblings are our first best friends’, right here is the beginning of a ‘forever’ kinda friendship. Viaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a lil sister - and his dream and ours has come true, making today extra special. I’m glad that they will always have each other to fall back on... someone to love unconditionally, talk to, crib about, yet be fiercely protective. Tell your sibling today, how much you love them; and if they’re around you, don’t forget to give them a tight hug (sic)."

Check out an adorable picture of Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot in 2009 and became parents to son Viaan in May 2012. Samisha was born via surrogacy earlier this year.