Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha Turns 40 Days Old, Actress Shares Adorable Family Pic

Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomed her baby daughter Samisha on February 15 and the little one is already 40 days old. Shilpa shared on social media that it marks the "first milestone for a mother and child" and the occasion is revered in Hinduism. Celebrating the special day, Shilpa posted a pic with her family comprising her, daughter Samisha, husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan (7) as they make for a picture perfect frame.

In the caption, Shilpa claimed that she would have taken her daughter Samisha to a temple to seek the Lord's blessings but since total lockdown is in force to curb the spread of the coronavirus, she and her family will instead stay home and pray.

"Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. Ideally, as a ritual we would have “stepped out of the house for the FIRST” time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don’t have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home (sic)."

Shilpa further wrote in her caption, "It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don’t go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I’m going to document one thing that I’m grateful for EVERY DAY. Starting with TODAY, I’m so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side (sic)."

Check out the adorable family picture shared by Shilpa on social media as Samisha turned 40 days old.

