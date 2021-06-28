Shilpa Shetty’s Different Kind of Monday Motivation is Must-watch

Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram feed is always chirpy and lively, just like her personality. Not someone to let things be dull and boring, Shilpa finds a way to spice up almost any activity she engages in. In one of her recently uploaded videos, the actress has transformed the meaning of cardio. Whoever thought cardio was boring, Shilpa’s latest workout video will ask you to think that over.

The reel shared by the fitness enthusiast on Monday begins with her husband Raj Kundra encouraging her to go for Bhangra dance and nail it. Shilpa gets on a platform to perform a side-to-side shuffle with peppy Punjabi music playing in the backdrop. She says, “Cardio Is Not Boring, You Need To Be Exploring,” and evidently so. Shilpa says the exercise is an extreme “lower-body-focussed high intensity Interval Training Drill” that conditions the heart and lungs as well. She continues to add that it is possible to burn more calories in less time. The gorgeous mother-of-two decides to make it fun by adding “Bhangra Arms” because adding ‘arms’ will burn more calories.

To her fans and followers, Shilpa makes a note in the end by asking those interested to try performing three to four rounds of one minute each. She also mentions rest for one minute after every round. “Increasing the platform height will increase the intensity.” Finally, if you are a beginner, Shilpa asks to start with 30 seconds every round on a 4" or 6" platform. She signs off the post saying, “Happy Cardioing, The SSK Way!”

Reacting to the super fun video, Raj commented, “Proud of you looks like the Punjabi bug has finally bit you after all these years (sic.)” Another impressed spectator was cricketer Harbhajan Singh who left a comment that read, “Balle balle khich k shava shava.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa is all set to return to the movies after a long time. She will be seen in the upcoming film Nikamma directed by Sabbir Khan. She will also star in the forthcoming comedy Hungama 2, alongside Paresh Rawal, and newcomers Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash.

