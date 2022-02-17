Shilpa Shetty’s Emotional Note On Losing Her Pet: ‘Nothing Will Ever Fill The Void You’ve Left Behind’

Overwhelmed by the pain caused with the loss of a loved pet, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday penned an emotional note as her little furry friend Princess Shetty Kundra crossed the rainbow bridge. The Dhadkan actress took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a cute video chronicling some memorable moments spent with the pup.

The thirty-five-seconds video starts from a cute snap of Shilpa resting her head nearby Shilpa’s as she smilingly adores her followed by a picture of the furry friend.

The next frame is a clip of the pet dog as she barks after staring at the rain pouring outside the balcony’s window pane, Shilpa is heard in the video responding to her pet’s call as she says “Okay, okay. I think she got scared by the thunder outside. The video continues to show Shilpa’s pooch as she sits nearby the actress and stares at her, then cutely rests her face on Shilpa’s knee as she comforts her pooch by messaging her head gently. Even Viaan is seen playing with the pet as he says “I love you Bhalu.” The moving video is a testimony to the sweet bond the Kundra family shared with their furry friend.

Taking to the captions, Shilpa Shetty penned down an emotional note writing, “ My first baby… my Princess Shetty Kundra has crossed the rainbow bridge,” and added a broken heart and rainbow emoticon. “Thank you for coming into our lives and giving us some of our best memories for over 12 years. You’ve taken a piece of my heart with you… nothing will ever fill the void you’ve left behind. Mumma, Papa, Viaan-Raj, and Samisha will miss you Rest in peace, my darling Princeeeee,”she added.

As soon as the post hit the photo-and-video-sharing platform, Shilpa’s friends and colleagues from the industry took to the comments section and offered condolences to the family. While Farah Khan Kunder wrote, “Awwwwwww bless her, “ Bhumi Pednekar dropped a heart emoticon. Shamita Shetty noted in the comments, “Rip our lil princess,” and added broken heart emojis.

