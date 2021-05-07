Shilpa Shetty’s Entire Family Tests Positive for Covid-19, Actress Urges Everyone to Follow Safety Protocols

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s family including her in-laws, children Viaan and Samisha, and husband Raj Kundra tested COVID positive a few days back. The actress informed the same through a social media post wherein she wrote that the last 10 days have been difficult for her family as everyone except her has been tested positive.

She mentioned that all the members are in isolation at their home and have been following the doctor’s advice. She also wrote that thankfully everyone is on the road to recovery. The actress further informed that her two staff members have also been tested positive and they have been getting treated at a medical facility. She further thanked the BMC officials & authorities for their help and response and shared that all the measures have been followed as per protocol. She concluded her post by urging everyone to mask up, sanitize and stay safe. She wrote, “whether Covid positive or not… still stay positive, mentally”.

After she shared the news, several actors from the industry including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Suneil Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor commented on the post and extended speedy recovery wishes to the family.

Shilpa has been actively spreading awareness about COVID through her social media posts. Recently, she announced to provide three pranayams demonstrations- ‘12-Min Daily Pranayama to maintain oxygen level’, ‘3-Min Meditation to Calm Stress’, and ‘Yoga to Cool Down in Summers’ for free to every Indian across the country on the Simple Soulful app.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was seen as a judge in Super Dancer 4, however, Malaika Arora has stepped in for her as the crew has moved to Daman due to Covid-19 restrictions. As per the reports, Malaika has been roped in to replace Shilpa for a few episodes only as the latter couldn’t travel to the new location. Terence Lewis has also accompanied Malaika on the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here