Shilpa Shetty’s Hilarious Reply to Husband Raj Kundra on Questioning Her 'Aloo Parantha'

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is spending all her lockdown time with the family. This includes plucking vegetables with son Viaan, taking care of newborn Samisha and making TikTok videos with husband Raj Kundra.
The fitness diva keeps sharing the TikTok videos on her Instagram, giving us a brief of all that we are missing. In a recent video, we see Shilpa serving a hot aloo (potato) parantha to her husband. Raj looks a little confused on spotting no aloo in them.
An irritated Shilpa then asks him if he can ever spot Kashmir in Kashmiri Pulao or Banaras (Varanasi) in Banarasi sari. This leaves Raj speechless while Shilpa laughs out loud.
“Food for thought !! #fridayfun #laughs #comedy #cray #food,” she captioned the video.
Her fans and friends couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious take on the video.
This is not the first time when Shilpa has shared a TikTok video with Raj. Here is a look at some more of them:
Ulta dekhoge toh seedha dikhega When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change! Just goes to show, nothing in life is impossible if you’re open to a different point of view towards everything in life. Sometimes, all you need is just a different perspective and BOOM... Also, ahem! @rajkundra9 this is NOT the kinda handstand I was telling you to try! ♀️♀️ But a unique kind of #MondayMotivation, so had to post it Don’t stop smiling, #InstaFam. Stay safe, stay home! Thanks @jayshewakramani... great forward . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #stayhomestaysafe #IndiaFightsCorona
The Baazigar actress recently helped her son Viaan in baking peanut butter choco-oat cookies. In the video, we can see the mother-son duo doing their best in the kitchen to bake tasty cookies.
Sharing the recipe on Instagram, Shilpa captioned it, “The best way to spend time with your kids is to figure out what they like doing the most. Then go ahead & do it with them... build pillow forts, draw, paint, sing or dance! As for me, the one thing Viaan loves doing the most is baking, so here we go... presenting the chewy “Peanut Butter Choco-Oat Cookies”!”
The best way to spend time with your kids is to figure out what they like doing the most. Then go ahead & do it with them... build pillow forts, draw, paint, sing or dance! As for me, the one thing Viaan loves doing the most is baking, so here we go... presenting the chewy “Peanut Butter Choco-Oat Cookies”! It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you skip the butter for oil, is gluten-free, & loaded with healthy goodness. It’s highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too (I devoured this batch♀️) If you’d like to make it at home, here’s all the info you’ll need: ~ INGREDIENTS: * 1/2cup natural (unsweetened) peanut butter * 1/2cup real maple syrup OR HONEY * 4 tbsp coconut oil (OR 4 tablespoons melted butter) * 1 tsp baking powder * 1/2 tsp fine-grain sea salt * 1 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats, ground for 30 seconds in a food processor or blender * 5 tbsp semi-sweet chocolate chips * 1 tbsp vanilla extract * 2 tbsp coconut sugar * 4 tbsp roasted almonds (ground) * 1 egg (or 1 tbsp flaxseed powder soaked in 3 tbsp of water is the equivalent) [I added 2 tbsp of flaxseeds to make it more fibrous] * 2 tbsp of almond milk (to smoothen the texture) INSTRUCTIONS: 1. Preheat the oven to 160° Celsius with two racks in the middle. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper (if you don’t have parchment paper, lightly grease the baking sheets). 2. Measure out the peanut butter and maple syrup. 3. Pour the peanut butter, coconut oil, & maple syrup mixture into a mixing bowl. Add the melted butter & whisk until the mixture is well blended. Use your whisk to beat in the egg, scraping down the side of the bowl once it’s incorporated, then whisk in the vanilla, & salt. Switch to a big spoon & stir in the ground oats, add the baking powder, flaxseed powder, coconut sugar, & chocolate chips until they are evenly combined. Drop the dough by the tablespoon or ice cream scooper (grease your fingers with some coconut oil so it doesn’t stick when you flatten them) onto your prepared baking sheets. 4. Bake the cookies for 12-15 mins total. Swap sides after 7 mins. Remove from the oven to cool. #TastyThursday #SwasthRahoMastRaho
