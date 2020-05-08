Shilpa Shetty’s Hilarious Reply to Husband Raj Kundra on Questioning Her 'Aloo Parantha'

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is spending all her lockdown time with the family. This includes plucking vegetables with son Viaan, taking care of newborn Samisha and making TikTok videos with husband Raj Kundra.







The fitness diva keeps sharing the TikTok videos on her Instagram, giving us a brief of all that we are missing. In a recent video, we see Shilpa serving a hot aloo (potato) parantha to her husband. Raj looks a little confused on spotting no aloo in them.







An irritated Shilpa then asks him if he can ever spot Kashmir in Kashmiri Pulao or Banaras (Varanasi) in Banarasi sari. This leaves Raj speechless while Shilpa laughs out loud.







“Food for thought !! #fridayfun #laughs #comedy #cray #food,” she captioned the video.

Her fans and friends couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious take on the video.







This is not the first time when Shilpa has shared a TikTok video with Raj. Here is a look at some more of them:

The Baazigar actress recently helped her son Viaan in baking peanut butter choco-oat cookies. In the video, we can see the mother-son duo doing their best in the kitchen to bake tasty cookies.







Sharing the recipe on Instagram, Shilpa captioned it, “The best way to spend time with your kids is to figure out what they like doing the most. Then go ahead & do it with them... build pillow forts, draw, paint, sing or dance! As for me, the one thing Viaan loves doing the most is baking, so here we go... presenting the chewy “Peanut Butter Choco-Oat Cookies”!”

