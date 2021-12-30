Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Avoids Photographers After Family Vacation in Mussoorie

Bollywood actress and reality show judge Shilpa Shetty and her family chose to spend some quality time in the hills this Christmas. Shilpa picked Mussoorie, a destination in Uttarakhand’s Himalayan foothills that we all love. Her husband, Raj Kundra, their children Viaan and Samisha, and friends were all present to ring in the celebrations.

After the holidays, Shilpa and family were back in Mumbai. At the airport, however, Shilpa appeared alone with her two kids, and Raj was not seen besides her. As per ETimes report, Raj avoided the photographers and was quietly waiting in the car. The businessman had his face covered in a hoodie and shades. Earlier, Shilpa had shared several glimpses of their vacay on social media, but Raj was missing from all the posts.

Earlier this year in July, the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police filed a case against businessman Raj Kundra under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing sexually explicit videos. He was arrested in July and granted bail in September.

Recently, Raj, in an official statement, denied all involvement in the pornography case and called it a witch hunt.

“Unfortunately I have already been pronounced “guilty” by the media and my family and I have been subjected to a lot of pain (continuously), violating my human and constitutional rights at different levels. The trolling /negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued media trail. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture, I believe it’s every persons inalienable right to live with dignity and I request the same. Thank you for taking out time to read this statement, and respecting my privacy henceforth,” Raj claimed in his statement.

