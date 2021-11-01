Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Goes Off Social Media After Porn Films Controversy

Actress Shilpa Shetty‘s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, who was granted bail in September in the porn films case, seems to have deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Raj would often share funny videos featuring him with Shilpa before his arrest on the night of July 19 for the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Raj secured bail in porn films case after spending 60 days in jail. He and his associates have been accused of creating and publishing porn films through various apps. The porn case was busted by Malwani police in Malad west after raiding a bungalow where the pornographic content was being shot in a bungalow, and the FIR was lodged on February 5, against five accused. In its supplementary charge sheet, the Mumbai Police have recorded Shilpa’s statement as one of the witnesses in the case.

Read: Watch: Shilpa Shetty Plucks Bottle Gourd for Cooking Meal in New Instagram Video

On the other hand, Shilpa continues to be active on social media platforms. She recently celebrated Karva Chauth and shared a video of a basket of goodies sent by her husband’s mother. She posted the clip along with a ‘Happy Karwa Chauth’ sticker. “That’s my sargi from my mum-in-law. Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone,” she could be heard saying.

On the work front, Shilpa has recently wound up the shooting of Super Dancer 4 as a judge and is all set to be on the judging panel of India’s Got Talent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.