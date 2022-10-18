Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Has Epic Message for 'Trolls,' Says 'Where Are You All...?'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband Raj Kundra on Monday took a sly dig at the trolls. The Mumbai-based businessman has once again become quite active on social media. Taking to Twitter, Raj wondered how the trolls are slowly vanishing away.

He posted cheekily on Twitter, “Trolls, where are you all slowly vanishing, please don’t leave me.” While Raj Kundra has slowly started posting on social media, he continues to dodge paparazzi by hiding his face in public with a mask.

#trollers where are you all slowly vanishing please don’t leave me️ ❤️ — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) October 17, 2022

Most recently, Raj Kundra was spotted joining Karva Chauth festivities alongside his wife Shilpa Shetty at actor Anil Kapoor’s residence. The business tycoon, who is now known for hiding his face with different creative masks for avoiding paps, was once again seen covering his face, but this time it wasn’t with a face mask.

Instead, the businessman used Shilpa Shetty’s Karva Chauth sieve to cover his face while entering Anil Kapoor’s residence. He opted for a traditional kurta set which was layered with a kurta vest of the same colour. Raj Kundra continued to keep the customized sieve in front of his face until he reached the gate of Kapoor’s residence.

Later, Shilpa had shared a post where she was seen performing the rituals with Raj on a terrace. She also tagged Anil Kapoor as the one who captured the moment for them. She added in the caption, “Mine… In this lifetime… Karva Chauth… When he fasts for you too (black heart and evil eye amulet emojis). Gratitude (angel emoji). Picture courtesy: @anilskapoor.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in November 2009. The couple welcomed their first child, son Viaan in 2012 and Samisha via surrogacy in 2020. Raj was arrested in a pornography-related case in July 2021 and was released on bail after over two months.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here