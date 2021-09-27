Shilpa Shetty's Kids Viaan, Samisha Bond Over Yoga, Actor Says 'The Kind of Monday Motivation I Need'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast and often uses her social media space to share workout videos and useful health tips. Now, her kids Viaan and Samisha have started to follow their mother’s footsteps, as evident from Shilpa’s latest Instagram post. The actress on Monday shared a video of the kids practising yoga where Viaan is seen guiding her sister and the latter looks at him adorably, trying to copy his yoga moves.

Along with the video, Shilpa wrote, “Kids are like wet clay. We must mould their approach towards a healthier lifestyle early. Inculcating the habit of enjoying a balanced diet, staying fit, and gaining control over the mind & soul is crucial. That’s exactly what I’ve tried to do with Viaan; and now, to see him take over the role and teaching his little follower, Samisha, makes me so proud Seeing them bond over Yoga is truly the kind of Monday Motivation I need to stay fit and healthy… with them and for them.

Have a great week ahead, my #InstaFam ‍♀️☀️❤️"

Shilpa Shetty keeps promoting positivity through her social media posts. Recently, after her husband Raj Kundra’s bail, she shared a motivational post on her Instagram account. She wrote about “moments that push you to the ground" and standing back up with “renewed determination and motivation" in the post. The businessman was granted bail by a magistrate court after he was arrested two months ago for allegedly making pornographic content and sharing then over mobile applications.

Meanwhile, Shilpa was recently questioned about her husband to which she had a befitting reply. While addressing the press, the actress answered, “Main Raj Kundra hoon? Main uske jaisi lagti hoon? Nahi nahi, main kaun hoon (Am I Raj Kundra? Do I look like him? Who am I)?" She added, “I really believe as a celebrity you should never complain and you should never explain. Yeh meri zindagi ki philosophy rahi hai (This has been my life’s philosophy)."

Earlier when she was questioned about Raj, she said that she wasn’t aware of what her husband was up to.

