Shilpa Shetty's Latest Instagram Post is All About 'Brand New Ending' in Life
1-MIN READ

Shilpa Shetty's Latest Instagram Post is All About 'Brand New Ending’ in Life

Sunanda Shetty has issed a statement in reaction the case against husband Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty on Saturday shared an excerpt from a book that talks about ‘brand new ending’ in life.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to share an excerpt from a book that talks about ‘brand new ending’ in life. She highlighted American writer Carl Bard’s quote that read, “Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending.

“We can spend a lot of time analyzing the bad decisions we’ve made, the mistakes we’ve made, the friends we’ve hurt. If only we’d been smart-er, more patient, or just nicer. We can’t change the past, no matter how much we analyze it."

Meanwhile, Shilpa recently visited Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. The actress was spotted in Katra, where she could be seen riding a horse to go to the main Shrine. In one of the videos, Shilpa could be seen mounting a horse and taking a selfie with a fan before riding off. In another video, she was asked by a reporter how she is feeling about going to Vaishno Devi. She said, “Bohut accha lag raha hai, bohot dino ke baad bulawa aaya hai (I feel very happy, I have been summoned here after a long time)."

The actress has been embroiled in controversy after her husband, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly distributing pornographic content.

first published:September 18, 2021, 13:15 IST