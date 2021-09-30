Shilpa Shetty's Latest Instagram Post is All Giving and Receiving Love, Take a Look

This time Shilpa Shetty‘s daily motivational quote is about finding love in one’s heart. The Bollywood actress has been sharing quotes daily on her Instagram Stories section ever since her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged pornography case. The businessman was however granted bail a couple of weeks ago. She shared a quote from Maya Angelou which read, “If you find it in your heart to care for somebody else, you will have succeeded. It is easy to fall in love, harder simply to love. When we fall in love, we desire love in return. When we simply love, we give ourselves freely. We become our best selves when we love in this way."

Previously she had talked about several things from recovering from tough times to helping others. She had also shared a quote that talked about the mistakes made in life amid her husband’s arrest row.

Raj was lodged in Arthur Jail under judicial custody. The 46-year-old was arrested in a case related to the alleged creation and publishing of pornographic films through some apps. He was arrested in July by the Mumbai Police. The businessman was granted bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale on September 20.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty resumed work in August and is one of the judges on Super Dancer 4. The actress made a comeback to movies after over a decade with the recently-released comedy, Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan. The film has been streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since July 23. Next, she will star in the upcoming action romantic comedy Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan.

