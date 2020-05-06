Shilpa Shetty's Latest Post Tells People About a Curve that Need Not be Flattened

Actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty regularly shares pictures and videos of herself and her family with messages of positivity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

People across the world are talking about flattening the curve of COVID-19 which basically means slowing down the spread of the novel coronavirus. Shilpa, on the contrary, in an Instagram post, has informed her online family about a curve that need not be flattened and that is 'smile'.

In a happy candid picture that the actor has shared, one can see her widely smiling with her hands up in the air. She is seated on a bed and is clad in smart casuals.

The actor has captioned her post as "A SMILE is the one curve that we don't need to flatten in times like these... the one curve that sets everything straight, more contagious than a Virus but this one cures all your ailments Be the reason for someone's smile and see how the world slowly becomes a better place to live in. Spread the cheer #InternationalSmileDay #BeHappy #SmileMore #gratitude #blessed".

