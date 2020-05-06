MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shilpa Shetty's Latest Post Tells People About a Curve that Need Not be Flattened

Shilpa Shetty's Latest Post Tells People About a Curve that Need Not be Flattened

People across the world are talking about flattening the curve of COVID-19 but Shilpa Shetty, on the contrary, has informed her online family about a curve that need not be flattened.

Share this:

Actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty regularly shares pictures and videos of herself and her family with messages of positivity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

People across the world are talking about flattening the curve of COVID-19 which basically means slowing down the spread of the novel coronavirus. Shilpa, on the contrary, in an Instagram post, has informed her online family about a curve that need not be flattened and that is 'smile'.

In a happy candid picture that the actor has shared, one can see her widely smiling with her hands up in the air. She is seated on a bed and is clad in smart casuals.

The actor has captioned her post as "A SMILE is the one curve that we don't need to flatten in times like these... the one curve that sets everything straight, more contagious than a Virus but this one cures all your ailments Be the reason for someone's smile and see how the world slowly becomes a better place to live in. Spread the cheer #InternationalSmileDay #BeHappy #SmileMore #gratitude #blessed".

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading