Shilpa Shetty's Marilyn Monroe Moment On Cruise Goes Viral, Watch Here
During her vacation, Shilpa Shetty was enjoying her time on the deck of a cruise ship in an orange dress when a sudden gust of wind gave the actress her Marilyn Monroe moment.
Screengrab from Shilpa Shetty's Instagram Video
Shilpa Shetty-Kundra recently had a Marilyn Monroe moment while on a cruise during her vacation. The actress was standing on the deck of a cruise ship in an orange dress, which is blown upwards by a sudden gust of wind, like Marilyn Monroe's famous scene from The Seven Year Itch. The moment was captured in a slo-mo video, which Shilpa posted on Instagram.
"My 'Marilyn Monroe' moment on the cruise wasn't exactly a 'breeze' Please watch till the end... Throwback, bloopers, fun times, vacation, cruising, slomo, laughs, epic," she captioned the clip. The video was posted two days ago, but went viral only on Thursday.
Shilpa made her acting debut in the 1993 thriller Baazigar. She was later seen in movies like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Jaanwar, Dhadkan, Dus, Life in a... Metro and Phir Milenge among many others.
She became a global figure after winning the 2007 edition of the British reality television series Celebrity Big Brother 5, following an international racism controversy.
Shilpa is married to businessman Raj Kundra since 2009, with whom she has a son named Viaan. The family is on vacation currently. Shilpa has been sharing the glimpses of her getaway with pictures on her Instagram.
Raj Kundra also shared glimpses of his cruise ride in Croatia with the family, on Monday, through Instagram stories. Shilpa's younger sister Shamita has also shared photos on the social media platform.
