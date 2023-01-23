Shilpa Shetty's Monday Workout is All About Jhatka With Tadka, Take a Look

It is Monday again and if you skipped your morning gym session, Shilpa Shetty has something to inspire you. The actress posted a video of her interesting workout routine and we bet it is all you need to see. Her routine included a belly dance move, which works the core inside-out. Just like every week, she shared tips on how to perform the exercise with sheer perfection.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty, who is seen wearing a yellow crop top and yoga pants, performs a belly dance barefoot. “Everything in life deserves a Jhatka or a tadka, at regular intervals. My Monday Motivation is no different," her post read. She then went on to discuss the benefits of the routine, “Today’s routine includes a belly dance move, which works the core inside-out. Our core consists of the pelvic, lower back, glute, and abdominal muscles. This belly dance move trains the core for strength and shape.”

Giving a step-by-step detail about how to perform the exercise, Shilpa mentioned, “Keeping one leg straight with the foot flat on the floor, raise the heel of the other leg as high without bending at the knee and then draw an outward circle with your hip. Repeat on the other side and work alternately (Imagine drawing the infinity sign)”

The actress suggested that once we master the routine we can, “perform a mix of slow and fast movements to challenge your core. Belly dance also helps in learning how to control the core and works on the deeper abdominal muscles.” Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty was among the first ones to comment on her post. One of her fans wrote, “Thanks ma'am, it is a super guidance for beginners who wants to learn belly dance.”

Shilpa Shetty will soon feature in Indian Police Force, the debut online series from director Rohit Shetty along with actor Sidharth Malhotra. Vivek Oberoi will also be seen in the series Soon. The official release date will soon be revealed. Apart from this, Shilpa is also reportedly in talks for the movie Sukhee.

Read all the Latest Movies News here