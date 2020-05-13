Shilpa Shetty’s Response When Raj Kundra Asks for 'Halwa’ is Shocking, Watch Video

Social media is lit with Shilpa Shetty’s engaging posts. The fitness diva quite often shares funny clips featuring her husband Raj Kundra and their children Viaan and Samisha.

Now, a video featuring the couple has surfaced online where we see them come together for an entertaining TikTok dub.

The clip opens to Raj saying, “Simran, can you give me some halwa?”The camera then takes us to wife Shilpa who is cleaning the dishes in the kitchen. She replies to Raj saying, “My hands are dirty, You come and get it”.

Raj is shocked and immediately talks towards the kitchen to reprimand wife for abusing him. Shilpa says, “When did I abuse you, all I said is come here and take it”.

Just a few days back, the Dhadkan star posted a hilarious clip where she is serving hot aloo (potato) paratha to Raj, who then asks “where is the aloo visible in the paratha?”

A furious Shilpa is then heard saying, "Kashimiri pulao main Kashmir dikhta hai tereko our top aur Benarasi saree main benares dikhta hai tereko? (can you see Kashmir in Kashmiri pulao or can you see Benares in Benarasi sarees?)"

Sharing the clip, Shilpa wrote, “Food for thought!! #fridayfun #laughs #comedy #cray #food (sic)."

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, May 10, the Baazigar actress spoke to Pinkvilla in details about having a second baby. She revealed that she wanted to have a second child as she didn’t want Viaan to grow up alone.

Follow @News18Movies for more