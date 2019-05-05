English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shilpa Shetty's Son Does This to Impress His 'Guru and Student of the Year' Tiger Shroff
Shilpa Shetty says her young son Viaan did his first back flip to impress his guru and actor Tiger Shroff, who calls the little one a superhero.
Shilpa Shetty says her young son Viaan did his first back flip to impress his guru and actor Tiger Shroff, who calls the little one a superhero.
Loading...
Actress Shilpa Shetty says her young son Viaan did his first back flip to impress his guru and actor Tiger Shroff, who calls the little one a superhero.
Shilpa posted a brief video on Instagram on Saturday. It has shirtless Tiger "in the house" with Viaan doing the back flip.
"Little gymnastic student showing off some skills in front of guru and the 'Student of the Year'. Tiger Shroff, thank you for being his inspiration. Viaan did his 'first' back flip to impress youm," Shilpa said.
Tiger responded: "He is my inspiration now. This is just the beginning for my superhero bro Viaan."
On the work front, Tiger will be seen in "Student Of The Year 2", also featuring Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. It will release on May 10.
Shilpa posted a brief video on Instagram on Saturday. It has shirtless Tiger "in the house" with Viaan doing the back flip.
"Little gymnastic student showing off some skills in front of guru and the 'Student of the Year'. Tiger Shroff, thank you for being his inspiration. Viaan did his 'first' back flip to impress youm," Shilpa said.
Tiger responded: "He is my inspiration now. This is just the beginning for my superhero bro Viaan."
View this post on Instagram
Little Gymnastic student showing off some skills in front of #guru and the Student of the Year! 😍 @tigerjackieshroff thankyou for being his inspiration.. Viaan did his “FIRST” back flip today .. to impress you !😅💪 #gymnastic #studentoftheyear #soty2 #gratitude #gymmotivation #proudmom #discipline #flip #flexible #practice #motivation #swasthrahomastraho
On the work front, Tiger will be seen in "Student Of The Year 2", also featuring Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. It will release on May 10.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Laughter Day: 10 Inspiring Quotes by Famous Comedians
- Parents on Twitter are Having a Good Laugh Over Babies Stuck in X-Ray Machines
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Bookings Now Open for All on Amazon India: How to Book for Rs 1,000
- She Didn't Give Us Much Time: Salman Takes Sly Dig at Priyanka Chopra Over Quitting Bharat
- Arjun Tendulkar Picked for 5 Lakhs in Mumbai T20 League Auction
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results