»
1-min read

Shilpa Shetty's Son Does This to Impress His 'Guru and Student of the Year' Tiger Shroff

Shilpa Shetty says her young son Viaan did his first back flip to impress his guru and actor Tiger Shroff, who calls the little one a superhero.

Vaishali Jain | IANS

Updated:May 5, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty's Son Does This to Impress His 'Guru and Student of the Year' Tiger Shroff
Shilpa Shetty says her young son Viaan did his first back flip to impress his guru and actor Tiger Shroff, who calls the little one a superhero.
Actress Shilpa Shetty says her young son Viaan did his first back flip to impress his guru and actor Tiger Shroff, who calls the little one a superhero.

Shilpa posted a brief video on Instagram on Saturday. It has shirtless Tiger "in the house" with Viaan doing the back flip.

"Little gymnastic student showing off some skills in front of guru and the 'Student of the Year'. Tiger Shroff, thank you for being his inspiration. Viaan did his 'first' back flip to impress youm," Shilpa said.

Tiger responded: "He is my inspiration now. This is just the beginning for my superhero bro Viaan."



On the work front, Tiger will be seen in "Student Of The Year 2", also featuring Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. It will release on May 10.
