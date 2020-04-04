MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shilpa Shetty's Son Strikes Barter Deal, Two-layer Cake in Exchange for Body Massage

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

In a video shared by the actress on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty is seen striking a barter deal with her seven-year-old son, who is giving her a body massage.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 7:52 PM IST
Share this:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has entered into a barter deal with her son. The deal is her son Viaan will give her a body massage in return of which she will bake him a two-layer cake.

In a video shared by the actress on Instagram, Shilpa explains the meaning of a barter to her seven-year-old, who is giving her a body massage. In exchange for the massage, the boy immediately asks for a cake baked by his mom. He also instructs her to make it double layered with yellow colour.

"Had no idea my mom was shooting this... but she managed to capture such a priceless moment. Watching this video made me realise it's such a blessing to have kids and also have these important conversations with your child. Ha ha ha one who can be your friend too!" Shilpa captioned the video.

"Today, I'm grateful for a child who is respectful to all, is sensible & understanding even at such a tender age. I enjoy all the banter with him and knowing his conversations can easily lift all our spirits is a lovely feeling," she added.

"Also, saying a special prayer for all parents and children caught in these trying times. May we all come out of this stronger than before #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day10 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona," Shilpa further said.

View this post on Instagram

Had no idea my mom was shooting this... but she managed to capture such a priceless moment. Watching this video made me realise it’s such a blessing to have kids and also have these important conversations with your child. Ha ha ha one who can be your friend too! Today, I’m grateful for a child who is respectful to all, is sensible & understanding even at such a tender age. I enjoy all the banter with him and knowing his conversations can easily lift all our spirits is a lovely feeling. ❤️Also, saying a special prayer for all parents and children caught in these trying times. May we all come out of this stronger than before❤️ . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day10 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,784

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,072

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    874,628

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,182,398

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    243,871

     

  • Total DEATHS

    63,899

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres