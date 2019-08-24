Take the pledge to vote

Shilpa Shetty's Son Viaan Becomes Krishna on Janamashtami, Shah Rukh Khan Also Breaks Dahi Handi

Shilpa Shetty is a proud mother as her seven-year-old son broke the dahi handi on the occasion of Janamashtami 2019. A video of Shah Rukh Khan breaking dahi handi is also adorable.

News18.com

August 24, 2019
Shilpa Shetty's Son Viaan Becomes Krishna on Janamashtami, Shah Rukh Khan Also Breaks Dahi Handi
Image of Viaan Raj Kundra, Shah Rukh Khan, courtesy of Instagram
While the celebrations on the holy occasion of Janamashtami are in full swing, actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra's seven-year-old son is also not keeping far behind in becoming the mischievous Krishna.

The adorable child was seen breaking the dahi handi in his backyard, as he followed suite in the tradition of the festive day.

Shilpa shared the video to her Instagram handle, in which Viaan Raj Kundra is breaking the dahi handi with a coconut in his hand. Shilpa captioned the video, "My lil #Krishna and our yearly ritual celebrating #Janmashtami at our home.. #ViaanRaj #smashingit and getting better every year♥️ Happy Janmashtami to all..lots of love and happiness to my instafam ♥️ #happyjanmashtami #indian #celebration #festivals #love #conquer #radheradhe #jaishreekrishna (sic)."

Watch here:

On the work front, Shilpa recently announced that she will be on the PM's advisory committee of the Fit India Movement. Shared the news on Twitter writing, ""I am happy to be on the advisory committee of the Fit India movement envisaged by our Honourable PM. Hoping to lend my support in finding fun, easy ways to make every Indian fit and making this movement/vision a success."

In another instance, Shah Rukh Khan also broke the dahi handi, while climbing atop one of his boy's back. Watch here:

