Shilpa Shetty's Son Viaan Becomes Krishna on Janamashtami, Shah Rukh Khan Also Breaks Dahi Handi
Shilpa Shetty is a proud mother as her seven-year-old son broke the dahi handi on the occasion of Janamashtami 2019. A video of Shah Rukh Khan breaking dahi handi is also adorable.
Image of Viaan Raj Kundra, Shah Rukh Khan, courtesy of Instagram
While the celebrations on the holy occasion of Janamashtami are in full swing, actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra's seven-year-old son is also not keeping far behind in becoming the mischievous Krishna.
The adorable child was seen breaking the dahi handi in his backyard, as he followed suite in the tradition of the festive day.
Shilpa shared the video to her Instagram handle, in which Viaan Raj Kundra is breaking the dahi handi with a coconut in his hand. Shilpa captioned the video, "My lil #Krishna and our yearly ritual celebrating #Janmashtami at our home.. #ViaanRaj #smashingit and getting better every year♥️ Happy Janmashtami to all..lots of love and happiness to my instafam ♥️ #happyjanmashtami #indian #celebration #festivals #love #conquer #radheradhe #jaishreekrishna (sic)."
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
My lil #Krishna and our yearly ritual celebrating #Janmashtami at our home.. #ViaanRaj #smashingit and getting better every year♥️ Happy Janmashtami to all..lots of love and happiness to my instafam ♥️ #happyjanmashtami #indian #celebration #festivals #love #conquer #radheradhe #jaishreekrishna
On the work front, Shilpa recently announced that she will be on the PM's advisory committee of the Fit India Movement. Shared the news on Twitter writing, ""I am happy to be on the advisory committee of the Fit India movement envisaged by our Honourable PM. Hoping to lend my support in finding fun, easy ways to make every Indian fit and making this movement/vision a success."
I am happy to be on the advisory committee of the Fit India movement envisaged by our Honourable PM. Hoping to lend my support in finding fun, easy ways to make every Indian fit and making this movement/vision a success.@PMOIndia @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) August 23, 2019
In another instance, Shah Rukh Khan also broke the dahi handi, while climbing atop one of his boy's back. Watch here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No, You Aren’t Supposed to Do That: Saif Ali Khan to Paparazzi
- Sophie Turner Dances Arm in Arm with Priyanka Chopra's Mother
- NASA’s Next Moon Landing Will be Powered by The Aitken Supercomputer Made by HP
- RCB Rope in Hesson & Katich for IPL 2020, Sack Kirsten and Nehra
- 'Choked' by Husband’s Extreme Love and Affection, UAE Woman Seeks Divorce