Shilpa Shinde Allegedly Receives Rape Threats for Supporting Sidhu, Says Won't Take Legal Action

After the Pulwama attack shook the nation, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu made some comments about the incident and where the accountability for the dastardly terror act rests. He was, however, supported by former Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde, who stood by his side and reportedly stated that she feels that one cannot and should not blame Pakistan entirely because of a few coward terrorists. Following her statement, she fell victim to heavy trolling too.Now the actress has come forward claiming that she is receiving rape threats over the support that she lent to Sidhu. Speaking in the matter, she told timesofindia.com , "Yes, I feel Sidhu ji was right in his thoughts. I don't think one should blame the entire of Pakistan just because of a few coward terrorists. The Pulwama attack was indeed sad and a cowardly act but you can't just blame an entire nation for it. Every country has its plus and minus. We need to stop and eradicate terrorism and not a particular country. Even if Sidhu ji and I would have been in opposition parties, I would still have supported his statement as I feel the man was right."The actress also spoke about the news of getting rape threats. She said, "I don't care at all. You really think I will be scared and keep myself secured in the four walls of my house? No that's not happening. These people will say anything but I don't care about it. I have been facing such online harassment since ages now for anything that I say or do which is not in their favour, so it doesn't bother me anymore. Also, I heard some reports stating that I will be taking legal action against these threats. But it's false news, I don't pay heed and don't want to take any action. Let them say whatever they want to. We talk about safety and look where is the safety for women in our own country?!"About India's air strikes in POK as a reaction to the Pulwama terror attack, Shilpa said, "Honestly, I haven't seen the news yet and unaware but now that you are informing me, I shall immediately see how our brave soldiers have fought it back."Sidhu's statement had earlier disappointed a large section of Indians, who blame Pulwama terror attack on Pakistan. There were also reports that Sidhu has been replaced by Archana Puran Singh, as a guest, in The Kapil Sharma Show 2 after he allegedly expressed insensitivity towards the 40 soldiers who lost their lives in the February 14 attack in J&K. However, there is no formal intimation about his termination from the show, claimed Sidhu.