English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shilpa Shinde Allegedly Receives Rape Threats for Supporting Sidhu, Says Won't Take Legal Action
Shilpa Shinde came out in support of Navjot Singh Sidhu and said that one cannot and should not blame Pakistan entirely because of a few coward terrorists.
Shilpa Shinde came out in support of Navjot Singh Sidhu and said that one cannot and should not blame Pakistan entirely because of a few coward terrorists.
Loading...
After the Pulwama attack shook the nation, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu made some comments about the incident and where the accountability for the dastardly terror act rests. He was, however, supported by former Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde, who stood by his side and reportedly stated that she feels that one cannot and should not blame Pakistan entirely because of a few coward terrorists. Following her statement, she fell victim to heavy trolling too.
Now the actress has come forward claiming that she is receiving rape threats over the support that she lent to Sidhu. Speaking in the matter, she told timesofindia.com , "Yes, I feel Sidhu ji was right in his thoughts. I don't think one should blame the entire of Pakistan just because of a few coward terrorists. The Pulwama attack was indeed sad and a cowardly act but you can't just blame an entire nation for it. Every country has its plus and minus. We need to stop and eradicate terrorism and not a particular country. Even if Sidhu ji and I would have been in opposition parties, I would still have supported his statement as I feel the man was right."
The actress also spoke about the news of getting rape threats. She said, "I don't care at all. You really think I will be scared and keep myself secured in the four walls of my house? No that's not happening. These people will say anything but I don't care about it. I have been facing such online harassment since ages now for anything that I say or do which is not in their favour, so it doesn't bother me anymore. Also, I heard some reports stating that I will be taking legal action against these threats. But it's false news, I don't pay heed and don't want to take any action. Let them say whatever they want to. We talk about safety and look where is the safety for women in our own country?!"
About India's air strikes in POK as a reaction to the Pulwama terror attack, Shilpa said, "Honestly, I haven't seen the news yet and unaware but now that you are informing me, I shall immediately see how our brave soldiers have fought it back."
Sidhu's statement had earlier disappointed a large section of Indians, who blame Pulwama terror attack on Pakistan. There were also reports that Sidhu has been replaced by Archana Puran Singh, as a guest, in The Kapil Sharma Show 2 after he allegedly expressed insensitivity towards the 40 soldiers who lost their lives in the February 14 attack in J&K. However, there is no formal intimation about his termination from the show, claimed Sidhu.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Now the actress has come forward claiming that she is receiving rape threats over the support that she lent to Sidhu. Speaking in the matter, she told timesofindia.com , "Yes, I feel Sidhu ji was right in his thoughts. I don't think one should blame the entire of Pakistan just because of a few coward terrorists. The Pulwama attack was indeed sad and a cowardly act but you can't just blame an entire nation for it. Every country has its plus and minus. We need to stop and eradicate terrorism and not a particular country. Even if Sidhu ji and I would have been in opposition parties, I would still have supported his statement as I feel the man was right."
The actress also spoke about the news of getting rape threats. She said, "I don't care at all. You really think I will be scared and keep myself secured in the four walls of my house? No that's not happening. These people will say anything but I don't care about it. I have been facing such online harassment since ages now for anything that I say or do which is not in their favour, so it doesn't bother me anymore. Also, I heard some reports stating that I will be taking legal action against these threats. But it's false news, I don't pay heed and don't want to take any action. Let them say whatever they want to. We talk about safety and look where is the safety for women in our own country?!"
About India's air strikes in POK as a reaction to the Pulwama terror attack, Shilpa said, "Honestly, I haven't seen the news yet and unaware but now that you are informing me, I shall immediately see how our brave soldiers have fought it back."
Sidhu's statement had earlier disappointed a large section of Indians, who blame Pulwama terror attack on Pakistan. There were also reports that Sidhu has been replaced by Archana Puran Singh, as a guest, in The Kapil Sharma Show 2 after he allegedly expressed insensitivity towards the 40 soldiers who lost their lives in the February 14 attack in J&K. However, there is no formal intimation about his termination from the show, claimed Sidhu.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Imran Khan's Party Takes a Jibe at India After Surgical Strike 2.0 With 'Side Effects of Bollywood'
- Rami Malek Slips Off the Steps at The Oscars, Paramedics Come to Best Actor's Assistance
- The Final Call Review: Arjun Rampal’s New Series Is Not Your Regular Web-Spinning Suspense Thriller
- 10 Times Lilly Singh Proved She is the Most Stylish 'Bawse' Lady on Youtube
- Ikea is Making Air-Purifying Curtains For Homes, And You Will be Able to Buy These Next Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results