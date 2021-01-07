Shilpa Shinde Blasts Vikas Gupta for Dragging Her Name on Bigg Boss 14

Shilpa Shinde’s tiff with TV producer Vikas Gupta is known to everyone. The duo was seen together in Bigg Boss 11 and it was when people got to see their rivalry on national television. Later, they were seen trying to reconcile. However, it seems like even after three years of BB11, their tiff hasn’t ended. Recently, Vikas, who is currently inside BB14 house as a challenger, was seen telling his co-contestant Arshi Khan that she is trying to copy Shilpa. Now, the actress has reacted to his comment.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, where the actress got candid about her recently released web series Paurashpur, BB14, and Vikas, Shilpa revealed that she is not watching Bigg Boss 14 and hence she doesn’t want to talk about the producer’s statement. She said, “I don’t want to give him the footage. Who is he? Don’t even talk about him."

Shilpa also opened up about the reason to go for this series as her digital debut. Talking about the same, she said that she was waiting for a good subject and found this a bit different. The actress also talked about playing the bold and beautiful character in this series and said that it was the demand of the scene.

Paurashpur has been released on December 29 on Alt Balaji. The actress will be seen playing the character of a fierce queen, Rani Meerawati. The show also features Anu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia, Poulomi Das, and Shaheer Sheikh.

On the other hand, Vikas was in news recently after his mother, Sharda Gupta slammed the claims made by the producer stating that his family abandoned him for revealing his sexual identity to the world. Without opening up on the issue, Sharda stated that the feud has nothing to do with Vikas’ identity.