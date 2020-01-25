- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
Shilpa Shinde Calls Bigg Boss 13 Makers Biased Towards Sidharth, Sejal Sharma's Suicide Note Recovered
Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde called the makers of Bigg Boss season 13 being biased towards contestant Sidharth Shukla. Television actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide on Friday, the police have recovered the suicide note.
Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde called the makers of Bigg Boss season 13 being biased towards contestant Sidharth Shukla. Television actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide on Friday, the police have recovered the suicide note.
Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde called the makers of Bigg Boss season 13 being biased towards contestant Sidharth Shukla. She mentioned that Sidharth was the channel’s favourite and is being given VIP treatment. Shilpa mentioned Sidharth won Khatron Ke Khiladi despite being evicted from the show thrice and how everybody is well versed with his bad temper and misbehaviour on the sets of all his shows.
Read: Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Says the Makers are Biased Towards Sidharth Shukla
Television actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide on Friday morning. Sejal was found hanging from the ceiling of her rented flat in Mumbai. The police have recovered a suicide note, in which Sejal has stated that she was taking the extreme step due to personal reasons and nobody should be held responsible for the suicide.
Read: Sejal Sharma's Suicide Note States Nobody Should be Blamed for Her Death, Friends Hint at Depression
In Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D at the box office, Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer emerged as the winner on the first day of the release. In fact, Kangana Ranaut's film earned less than two weeks old Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Also you can read the detailed reviews of the films here.
Read: Panga Gets Sandwiched Between Street Dancer 3D and Tanhaji at the Box Office
Read Panga Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut's Charming Film Fills You with Hope and Warmth
Read Street Dancer 3D Movie Review: It's a Long Episode of India's Got Talent Minus Ad Breaks
Considered one of the busiest actresses in the industry, filmmakers and producers have been casting Shraddha Kapoor as their female lead for a long time now. Incidentally, the actress would also be completing 10 years in the Hindi film industry in 2020. In her 10 years in Bollywood, the actress has been part of many hit films, but is yet to make a mark as a powerful actress in Hindi cinema.
Read: In 10 Years, Has Shraddha Kapoor Established Herself as a Powerful Performer in Bollywood?
Gwyneth Paltrow recently made a lot of headlines with her vagina-scented candles. That was in a build-up to her new Netflix series The Goop Lab, where you can find out more about the said candles and the Iron Man actress' unconventional approach to wellness. Season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is out, picking up where Season 2 left off, with Sabrina having narrowly avoided her destiny as the Herald of Hell.
Read Streaming Now: Netflix Releases Gwyneth Paltrow's The Goop Lab and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 3
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Won't be Surprised if I Woke Up with Kartik Aaryan in Bed, Says Alaya F
- Sejal Sharma's Suicide Note States Nobody Should be Blamed for Death, Friends Hint at Depression
- Twitter Brings Tricolor India Gate Emoji to Mark 71st Republic Day
- Nancy Drew to Die on 90th Anniversary, but Hardy Boys Will Solve the Murder. Wait, What?
- WhatsApp Beta New Update Tests Animated Stickers, Self Destructing Messages