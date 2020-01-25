Shilpa Shinde Calls Bigg Boss 13 Makers Biased Towards Sidharth, Sejal Sharma's Suicide Note Recovered

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde called the makers of Bigg Boss season 13 being biased towards contestant Sidharth Shukla. She mentioned that Sidharth was the channel’s favourite and is being given VIP treatment. Shilpa mentioned Sidharth won Khatron Ke Khiladi despite being evicted from the show thrice and how everybody is well versed with his bad temper and misbehaviour on the sets of all his shows.

Read: Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Says the Makers are Biased Towards Sidharth Shukla

Television actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide on Friday morning. Sejal was found hanging from the ceiling of her rented flat in Mumbai. The police have recovered a suicide note, in which Sejal has stated that she was taking the extreme step due to personal reasons and nobody should be held responsible for the suicide.

Read: Sejal Sharma's Suicide Note States Nobody Should be Blamed for Her Death, Friends Hint at Depression

In Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D at the box office, Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer emerged as the winner on the first day of the release. In fact, Kangana Ranaut's film earned less than two weeks old Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Also you can read the detailed reviews of the films here.

Read: Panga Gets Sandwiched Between Street Dancer 3D and Tanhaji at the Box Office

Read Panga Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut's Charming Film Fills You with Hope and Warmth

Read Street Dancer 3D Movie Review: It's a Long Episode of India's Got Talent Minus Ad Breaks

Considered one of the busiest actresses in the industry, filmmakers and producers have been casting Shraddha Kapoor as their female lead for a long time now. Incidentally, the actress would also be completing 10 years in the Hindi film industry in 2020. In her 10 years in Bollywood, the actress has been part of many hit films, but is yet to make a mark as a powerful actress in Hindi cinema.

Read: In 10 Years, Has Shraddha Kapoor Established Herself as a Powerful Performer in Bollywood?

Gwyneth Paltrow recently made a lot of headlines with her vagina-scented candles. That was in a build-up to her new Netflix series The Goop Lab, where you can find out more about the said candles and the Iron Man actress' unconventional approach to wellness. Season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is out, picking up where Season 2 left off, with Sabrina having narrowly avoided her destiny as the Herald of Hell.

Read Streaming Now: Netflix Releases Gwyneth Paltrow's The Goop Lab and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 3

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.