Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
  • TRS 96
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Shilpa Shinde Calls Bigg Boss 13 Makers Biased Towards Sidharth, Sejal Sharma's Suicide Note Recovered

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde called the makers of Bigg Boss season 13 being biased towards contestant Sidharth Shukla. Television actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide on Friday, the police have recovered the suicide note.

Updated:January 25, 2020, 6:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shilpa Shinde Calls Bigg Boss 13 Makers Biased Towards Sidharth, Sejal Sharma's Suicide Note Recovered
Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde called the makers of Bigg Boss season 13 being biased towards contestant Sidharth Shukla. Television actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide on Friday, the police have recovered the suicide note.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde called the makers of Bigg Boss season 13 being biased towards contestant Sidharth Shukla. She mentioned that Sidharth was the channel’s favourite and is being given VIP treatment. Shilpa mentioned Sidharth won Khatron Ke Khiladi despite being evicted from the show thrice and how everybody is well versed with his bad temper and misbehaviour on the sets of all his shows.

Read: Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Says the Makers are Biased Towards Sidharth Shukla

Television actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide on Friday morning. Sejal was found hanging from the ceiling of her rented flat in Mumbai. The police have recovered a suicide note, in which Sejal has stated that she was taking the extreme step due to personal reasons and nobody should be held responsible for the suicide.

Read: Sejal Sharma's Suicide Note States Nobody Should be Blamed for Her Death, Friends Hint at Depression

In Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D at the box office, Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer emerged as the winner on the first day of the release. In fact, Kangana Ranaut's film earned less than two weeks old Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Also you can read the detailed reviews of the films here.

Read: Panga Gets Sandwiched Between Street Dancer 3D and Tanhaji at the Box Office

Read Panga Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut's Charming Film Fills You with Hope and Warmth

Read Street Dancer 3D Movie Review: It's a Long Episode of India's Got Talent Minus Ad Breaks

Considered one of the busiest actresses in the industry, filmmakers and producers have been casting Shraddha Kapoor as their female lead for a long time now. Incidentally, the actress would also be completing 10 years in the Hindi film industry in 2020. In her 10 years in Bollywood, the actress has been part of many hit films, but is yet to make a mark as a powerful actress in Hindi cinema.

Read: In 10 Years, Has Shraddha Kapoor Established Herself as a Powerful Performer in Bollywood?

Gwyneth Paltrow recently made a lot of headlines with her vagina-scented candles. That was in a build-up to her new Netflix series The Goop Lab, where you can find out more about the said candles and the Iron Man actress' unconventional approach to wellness. Season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is out, picking up where Season 2 left off, with Sabrina having narrowly avoided her destiny as the Herald of Hell.

Read Streaming Now: Netflix Releases Gwyneth Paltrow's The Goop Lab and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 3

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram