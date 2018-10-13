English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shilpa Shinde Calls #MeToo Movement Rubbish, Says There's No Rape and It's a Mutual Thing
Shilpa Shinde has rubbished the #MeToo Movement saying there's no rape and whatever happens in the industry is a mutual thing.
Shilpa Shinde has been trolled mercilessly for a recent selfie she posted on Instagram.
Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has rubbished the #MeToo Movement saying there's no rape and whatever happens in the industry is a mutual thing.
Times Now quoted the actress saying, "It’s rubbish. You have to take a call that time only, it’s simple. You should speak about that matter that time only. Even I got a lesson. Jab hota hai, tabhi bolo - baad mei bolne ka koi faayeda nahi, it’s useless. If you raise your voice later, no one will listen to you, just controversy hogi - nothing else. You have to take a call that time only when it happens and obviously, you need power.”
Refusing to talk about the MeToo movement, Shilpa said, “Honestly I don't want to talk about it. I feel whatever is happening today - it's something different – nothing will be changed. It will go on and on and on. I don't know why they are spoiling our industry's name. People are now talking about our industry – ki aisa hota hai, waisa hota hai.”
Defending the industry, Shilpa further said, “This industry is not bad and it’s not very good. Everywhere these things happen. I don’t know why everyone is spoiling the industry’s reputation. So those who are working and they got work - sab hi log kharaab hai? Aisa nahi hai, it totally depends on you. (it all depends on how people react to situations). It’s totally a give and take policy. Women are speaking now but at that time also I said that there’s no rape in this industry - zabardasti nahi hota (it’s not forced). Whatever has happened in our industry, it’s a mutual understanding. It’s a mutual thing. If you are not ready to do that, just leave that thing.”
Of late, names like Sajid Khan, Subhash Ghai, Vikas Bahl and Nana Patekar among others are accused by women under the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement.
