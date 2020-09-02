Shilpa Shinde Calls Sunil Grover 'Insecure', Says He Treated Her Like 'Junior Artist'

Actress Shilpa Shinde, who recently quit her comeback show Gangs Of Filmistan before it aired said that she had previously informed producers that she did not want to work with comedian Sunil Grover. The two had performed in another show before and said that the latter had treated her like a junior artist.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Shilpa said, “He has treated me like junior artists. You should see the telecast to see how much of a role I have. Sunil Ji just needs a prop, a beautiful girl standing beside them and that is why they used me.”

Talking about the previous show, Shilpa said, “They wanted to shoot more such dance with me but Sunil Ji forced his comedy in it and ruined it. He is a very complex person, he is very insecure. He feels only he can do comedy, he is the comedy king.”

Talking about the comedian, she said, “I am sorry but Sunil Grover has not given any hit in a solo show. Tell me what hit show he gave?”

Shilpa had taken to Instagram to announce that she had quit the show. She wished the team of Gangs of Filmistan luck as they had worked hard on the show.

Previously, in another interview producer Preeti Simones had said that Shilpa was one of the first artists to be signed on the show. However, she refuted Shilpa's claim that the production knew the actress had a problem with Sunil Grover.

Gangs of Filmistan is a comedy show where a don, played by Sunil, makes his tenants entertain him instead of paying rent. The show also stars Upasana Singh, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale, Siddharth Sagar, Paritosh Tripathi and Jatinder Suri.