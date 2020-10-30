Shilpa Shinde Denies Entering Bigg Boss 14 as Guest, Says 'I've Moved On From Show'

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde was reported to be entering the on-going season of the reality show as a guest on the occasion of Diwali. However, the actress has refuted the rumours and said that she has moved on from the show.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actress said, "I am not entering Bigg Boss 14. I am busy with something big. And like I have always maintained that I have moved on from this show. I always like to do different things. Repetition is not my thing. All my prior outings have seen me in different avatars (like Angoori etc.) My upcoming avtaar will again surprise you all."

The actress added, "I don't understand why previous BB season contestants even enter the show. I want to ask is it not unfair to the current lot of contestants?."

However, Hina Khan, who was the first runner-up of season 11, had entered the new season along with season 7 and 13 winners Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla for two weeks as a senior, to guide and challenge the new contestants.

Meanwhile, Shilpa was last seen in Gangs of Filmistan. She left the show over creative differences with the makers. The show stars Sunil Grover, Siddharth Sagar, Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra, Paritosh Tripathi, Upasana Singh and Jatin Suri.