News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

  • Hyundai
  • Dabur
News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

Shilpa Shinde Gears Up for Royal Avatar in New Web Series Paurashpur

Shilpa Shinde Gears Up for Royal Avatar in New Web Series Paurashpur

Actress Shilpa Shinde will be playing the role of Queen Meerawati in the web-series Paurashpur. The show also stars Annu Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh and Milind Soman.

Actress Shilpa Shinde will play Queen Meerawati in an upcoming web show titled Paurashpur that, she says, is a subject untouched in the OTT space.

"I am extremely excited to be a part of a project which is fresh and untouched in the space of OTT platforms. My character has many shades and I am thrilled to be stepping into the shoes of Queen Meerawati," she said.

"I have been extremely mindful of the shows I choose as I want to give my fans what they expect of me and I feel Paurashpur is the show that I have been looking for," added the actress, who has been part of shows such as Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! and a winner on Bigg Boss 11.

Paurashpur also features Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh and Flora Saini. The show will soon stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5 Club.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...