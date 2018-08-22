English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shilpa Shinde gets Trolled, Body-shamed for New Instagram Photo
Shilpa Shinde is not new to getting trolled, but this time, it may have gone a bit too far.
Shilpa Shinde has been trolled mercilessly for a recent selfie she posted on Instagram.
Loading...
After TV actor and Big Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan, now Shilpa Shinde — who won the reality show that season — is being trolled on Instagram for a selfie she recently shared.
The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor shared a photo of her four days ago, in which she is seen wearing a black ganjee, and sporting dark kohl, pink lipstick, burgundy-coloured hair and a tattoo on her arm. The selfie has so far got 92,237 likes and over 3,200 comments.
Though a lot of her fans have loved her experimenting with her looks, most were brutal, categorically ridiculing her makeup, calling her names and commenting on her body weight.
From bhoot, dayan, moti bhains to saand, cheap lady and aunty, netizens have used abusive expletives in their comments on her photo.
One user even compared her to Kaancha Cheena, Sanjay Dutt’s bald, bulky character in the 2012 film Agneepath. “Hahah.. replica of Saju baba in Agneepath.. aaila kaancha (sic),” the comment read.
However, Shilpa is not new to controversies. She first made headlines because of her ugly fallout with the makers of her hit show Bhabhi Ji. She then went on to win Big Boss 11 by popular mandate, defeating Hina Khan, who was trolled mercilessly recently for sharing her workout photos.
However, not the one to take flak lying down, Shilpa posted another selfie in the same look yesterday post midnight. She is winking in the photo, which she captioned: “Love you all.”
Also Watch
The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor shared a photo of her four days ago, in which she is seen wearing a black ganjee, and sporting dark kohl, pink lipstick, burgundy-coloured hair and a tattoo on her arm. The selfie has so far got 92,237 likes and over 3,200 comments.
Though a lot of her fans have loved her experimenting with her looks, most were brutal, categorically ridiculing her makeup, calling her names and commenting on her body weight.
From bhoot, dayan, moti bhains to saand, cheap lady and aunty, netizens have used abusive expletives in their comments on her photo.
One user even compared her to Kaancha Cheena, Sanjay Dutt’s bald, bulky character in the 2012 film Agneepath. “Hahah.. replica of Saju baba in Agneepath.. aaila kaancha (sic),” the comment read.
However, Shilpa is not new to controversies. She first made headlines because of her ugly fallout with the makers of her hit show Bhabhi Ji. She then went on to win Big Boss 11 by popular mandate, defeating Hina Khan, who was trolled mercilessly recently for sharing her workout photos.
However, not the one to take flak lying down, Shilpa posted another selfie in the same look yesterday post midnight. She is winking in the photo, which she captioned: “Love you all.”
Also Watch
-
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor on Relationship With Alia Bhatt: You Want to Deal With it in a Nice Manner
- Bengaluru FC Face Acid Test Against Altyn Asyr in AFC Cup Tie
- Richa Chadha's Shakeela Co-star Postpones Wedding to Rescue Locals in Flood-hit Kerala; Actress Shares His Story
- Nokia 6.1 Plus First Impressions Review: A Super Strong Challenge to Xiaomi's Mi A2
- Move Over Spider-Man and Batman, Fishermen are Getting the Superhero Treatment in Kerala
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...