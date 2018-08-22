Shilpa Shinde gets Trolled, Body-shamed for New Instagram Photo

A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official) on Aug 17, 2018 at 10:51am PDT

After TV actor and Big Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan, now Shilpa Shinde — who won the reality show that season — is being trolled on Instagram for a selfie she recently shared.The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor shared a photo of her four days ago, in which she is seen wearing a black ganjee, and sporting dark kohl, pink lipstick, burgundy-coloured hair and a tattoo on her arm. The selfie has so far got 92,237 likes and over 3,200 comments.Though a lot of her fans have loved her experimenting with her looks, most were brutal, categorically ridiculing her makeup, calling her names and commenting on her body weight.From bhoot, dayan, moti bhains to saand, cheap lady and aunty, netizens have used abusive expletives in their comments on her photo.One user even compared her to Kaancha Cheena, Sanjay Dutt’s bald, bulky character in the 2012 film Agneepath. “Hahah.. replica of Saju baba in Agneepath.. aaila kaancha (sic),” the comment read.However, Shilpa is not new to controversies. She first made headlines because of her ugly fallout with the makers of her hit show Bhabhi Ji. She then went on to win Big Boss 11 by popular mandate, defeating Hina Khan, who was trolled mercilessly recently for sharing her workout photos.However, not the one to take flak lying down, Shilpa posted another selfie in the same look yesterday post midnight. She is winking in the photo, which she captioned: “Love you all.”