Shilpa Shinde Plans to Quit Gangs Of Filmistan Because of Sunil Grover?

Actress and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who will next be seen in a comedy show Gangs Of Filmistan, with Sunil Grover, said in a recent interview that she had agreed to do the show on one condition that she will not work with the latter.

In an interview with Times Of India, the Bigg Boss 11 winner said, "I had mentioned first only that I will do the show on one condition that I don't want to work with Sunil Grover. This was my first term but they lied to me that no he is not there in the show. Later, I learnt it from outside that he was part of the show. I questioned them so they revealed the entire cast to me, I was happy then. They again told me he has nothing to do with your part, he will be doing something else. However, he soon joined us in the gags. When he is around, you can't do anything. He takes over the entire act."

Shilpa, will be seen in Gangs Of Filmistan after two years break from acting. The actress said, "I am not making a comeback to stand behind in the crowd and clap."

Meanwhile, Gangs Of Filmistan will also star Siddharth Sagar, Sanket Bhosale, Paritosh Tripathi, Upasana Singh and Jatin Suri in pivotal roles. The show will have no celebrity guests or live audience. Sunil will play a gangster who wants to be entertained and the other actors will play tenants who will perform for him.