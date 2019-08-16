Shilpa Shinde Says Dipika Kakar Copied Her During Her Bigg Boss Stint

Bigg Boss 13, which is all set to commence next month, has already generated a lot of buzz, with the latest development being that the actor who posed as the Jallad during fillers in the weekend episodes will no longer be a part of the show. Bigg Boss 12 was won by actress Dipika Kakar, but the show did not meet fan expectations and was termed boring.

Now, it seems that the makers of the show are already trying to garner more interest in season 13 with new tweets regarding the show (both old and new) to engage audiences around the world. The promotions of the new season have already begun and a new tweet comparing Dipika with Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde recently came up, leaving Twitterati divided.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the channel read, "All you #BiggBoss fans, here's a tricky question for you! If #ShilpaShinde and @ms_dipika were in the same season of #BiggBoss, who do you think would have won? #BB13 Tweet using #BB13War and let us know!”

All you #BiggBoss fans, here's a tricky question for you! If #ShilpaShinde and @ms_dipika were in the same season of #BiggBoss, who do you think would have won? #BB13 Tweet using #BB13War and let us know! :) — COLORS (@ColorsTV) August 14, 2019

During an interaction with IWMBuzz, Shilpa spoke about the Twitter comparison with Dipika, and said, "Well, good question, but even if she does win, it is OK, for she copied me during her stay, and as they say, imitation is the best form of flattery.”

Elaborating on why she thought season 12 was a dud, Shilpa said, "There were several reasons. Firstly, the success of our avatar had really raised the bar; and things do tend to go awry when too many expectations are stacked against you. Also, I think the contestants (Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode) themselves were too scared of their public image to really let go, which the format requires."

Fans on Twitter too have voiced their opinion on the same, with some saying Shilpa was the better of the two, and others preferring Dipika.

Here's what they wrote:

#ShilpaShinde is the boss of all season combine. No comparison to anyone... She rules millions of hearts and still trending on Twitter although she is not on any SM..Thatz her aura, her charm and her popularity.. None can beat her ever in future as well.#BB13War@ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/Ur2ijGxGae — Saumya Loves Shilmaa❤Shilpian Forever❤ (@SaumyaShilpian) August 14, 2019

One thing is very clear that @ColorsTV will get bread butter by only taking the name of #ShilpaShinde ji.. As she is the most popular and most loving person on every SM..Aap log bhi ab footage le lo, Unke naam pe hi..Yaay.. Today our Queen is Trending on Twitter#BB13War pic.twitter.com/rgwu6DYVCR — Saumya Loves Shilmaa❤Shilpian Forever❤ (@SaumyaShilpian) August 14, 2019

Obviously @ms_dipika Winner is always winner ...chahe jitna bhi tweets kar lo na kiyu .....sab ko pata hai true Dignified real winner kon hai #DipikaKakar And honesty sa winner bana jata hai ....naki logo ko troll kar ka pic.twitter.com/uXMcMo8n1k — BîDîSHà # KHKT #Dipstars Meri pyari all Friend (@Bidisha_7569) August 14, 2019

Use #BB13War also !!!Anyday anytime #DipikaKakar who is simply the bestHaters can burn in hell — Adi (@Strange14255434) August 14, 2019

Notably, this is not the first time that the actor has spoken against Dipika. According to India TV, in an earlier interaction with TOI, Shilpa had said that Dipika needs to come out of her shell and that she is mostly pretending on the show.

