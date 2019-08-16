Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Shilpa Shinde Says Dipika Kakar Copied Her During Her Bigg Boss Stint

The promotions of the new season have already begun and a new tweet comparing Dipika Kakar with Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde recently came up, leaving Twitterati divided.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 16, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13, which is all set to commence next month, has already generated a lot of buzz, with the latest development being that the actor who posed as the Jallad during fillers in the weekend episodes will no longer be a part of the show. Bigg Boss 12 was won by actress Dipika Kakar, but the show did not meet fan expectations and was termed boring.

Now, it seems that the makers of the show are already trying to garner more interest in season 13 with new tweets regarding the show (both old and new) to engage audiences around the world. The promotions of the new season have already begun and a new tweet comparing Dipika with Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde recently came up, leaving Twitterati divided.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the channel read, "All you #BiggBoss fans, here's a tricky question for you! If #ShilpaShinde and @ms_dipika were in the same season of #BiggBoss, who do you think would have won? #BB13 Tweet using #BB13War and let us know!”

During an interaction with IWMBuzz, Shilpa spoke about the Twitter comparison with Dipika, and said, "Well, good question, but even if she does win, it is OK, for she copied me during her stay, and as they say, imitation is the best form of flattery.”

Elaborating on why she thought season 12 was a dud, Shilpa said, "There were several reasons. Firstly, the success of our avatar had really raised the bar; and things do tend to go awry when too many expectations are stacked against you. Also, I think the contestants (Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode) themselves were too scared of their public image to really let go, which the format requires."

Fans on Twitter too have voiced their opinion on the same, with some saying Shilpa was the better of the two, and others preferring Dipika.

Here's what they wrote:

Notably, this is not the first time that the actor has spoken against Dipika. According to India TV, in an earlier interaction with TOI, Shilpa had said that Dipika needs to come out of her shell and that she is mostly pretending on the show.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

