Shilpa Shinde Says She will 'Definitely' Watch Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain for 'Good Actress' Nehha Pendse

Nehha Pendse is currently busy shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, in which she has replaced actress Saumya Tandon. She has stepped in after Saumya quit the show after five years. The first promo introducing Nehha as the new Anita Bhabhi has been received well by the viewers. And now, Shilpa Shinde, who rose to prominence with her role of Angoori Bhabhi in the show, has reacted to Nehha's entry in the show.

Praising Nehha's acting talent, Shilpa shared on her Instagram Story, "Sometimes I used to watch BGPH for Bharbuti ji @iaasifsheikhofficial and Saxena ji @saanandverma & Neha, ab tumhare liye ye show definitely dekhna padega (I'll definitely have to watch this show for you now, Neha) as you are really a good actress... There are very few actresses with beauty and talent and you are one of them @nehhapendse." Nehha Pendse replied to Shilpa, saying, "I will do my best @shilpa_shinde_official."

Nehha has impressed fans as Sanjana Hiteshi in the TV show May I Come In Madam. The cast and crew of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain welcomed Nehha on the set a couple of weeks ago with a two-tier cake.

Earlier, talking about replacing Saumya on the show, Nehha urged fans not to draw comparisons. She said she should be given time to get into the skin of this character.

"I would like to request the audience that they should not draw comparisons between Saumya and me. They should give me the opportunity and time with open hearts to get into the character. We are trying to make a seamless transition in the show, so we expect audience cooperation. I would urge them to be kind towards us," Nehha told IANS.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! stars Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, and Shubhangi Atre.